Orlando, Fla. I played an early edition of EA Sports College Football 26 and I got some thoughts.

The return of the series of the University Football Video -games last year was 11 years in the making, and it was mainly due to the hype. CFB25 was a pleasure, but it was far from perfect with some obvious holes. Despite his defects, it became the best -selling sports video of all time in total dollars because of that excitement and implementation.

So what's in the store for round 2? EA Sports announced some new functions for the launch of 10 July, and Athletics I have to test the gameplay for a few hours.

This is not a full game review, because I didn't play the entire game, but here are the five biggest changes in the franchise for CFB26.

1. Real coaches are (usually) in the game and the coaching carousel is deeper

Lane Kiffin said that last year Hed would be free in the game, because coaches immediately realized the recruitment value. Now there are more than 300 real coaches and their similarities here, including head coaches, attacking coordinators and defensive coordinators. Not everyone has been registered either because they have refused or have not yet responded. Bill Belichick is not in the game, which is not a big surprise, because he has not made himself not available for Madden. I also didn't see the Dion Sanders when I played a game like Colorado.

Real coaches have their own tendencies and skills that appear in the Dynasty mode. In the coaching carousel you see a G5 coach going up the ranks, a real lecture coach leaves for the NFL or exchange coordinators. That was in the game last year, but now they are real. It is technically possible to see Kirby Smart Struggle and stumble down to become a group of 5 coordinator when things go badly.



2. High school mode is back to glory, and the optional

This was one of the best demands of gamers, because high school was part of RTG in the old NCAA series. Developers told me that they had no time to fit everything in last year and found that most gamers just wanted to concentrate at the university experience. Indeed, they said on Thursday that the feedback was usually positive. Yet they were planning to bring high school back and now they have that, but players can skip it if they want.

After having played briefly, I will tell you that it looks very nice and creative, coming from someone like me who did not like the old high school mode. You choose 10 schools and play for five weeks in high school. In those weeks you just try to complete a few tasks in a game, such as a certain type of throw, to achieve points for a band score. If you earn enough points, you will receive a stock market offer. But that point threshold is different from school to school. A challenge from a school is another chance of strengthening point. You choose your star ranking to start with, but it can rise or fall, depending on how you do it in the tasks.

You can commit and get rid of and see who will recruit your lovers. Schools also offer you certain skills bonuses that help your university player, which is the stand-in for zero. You can get an offer from a school, but wait until it increases the skill bonus based on your band score. Developers said the goal is that high school mode will last about an hour of gameplay.

3. Online Dynasty Cross-Play

Xbox players look forward to. We will no longer be left from our PS5 friends online dynasties. With Cross-Play, gamers with Xbox and PS5 can compete against each other with a maximum of 32 players. Although Cross-Play was already playable for some games, it is now available for the Dynasty mode, which was already present for Madden.

4. Formation subs and dynamic subs

This was the biggest in-game request from gamers, and it is here. With Formation Subs you can set line-ups in the break menu for specific formations, such as a power that runs back for short-yardage runs. Dynamic Subs enables you to make fast individual substitutions during the game using the D-Pad without needing the pausen menu. It attracts a small screen to let you know the status and overall assessment of players in different positions. You can also work for each position of auto-sub-sliding controllers, set up a sub when a specific position reaches a certain wear and separation level.

5. Gameplay is smoother and many of the small annoyances have disappeared

When you start playing a game for the first time, it usually feels the same. This is not a big overhaul. Last year was a completely new game, especially new to me as someone who came from gaming when the NCAA series left. So it is no longer shocking to jump on the sticks and see a real university warterback that makes a throw. But the more I played for a few hours, I started to notice many small improvements.

For example, your recipients will make more contact in contact. Developers told me that they realized that there were too much pass -reak -ups on hits. That's nice. Quarterback Klautert from pass drums are much smoother and realistic looking. Your QB does not have to be completely absorbed in its throwing position before you can run around. Defensive rulers now have block-string power, where you can push an offensive lineman in a direction you choose. It is a nice addition for people who play with a DL.

Running the ball was my favorite part of CFB 25, and it is even better in this game. Run-aftercatch was also smoother. There is also much more that you can do in defense. Developers heard the feedback that playing defense was too difficult. It seems a bit easier with a better approach, but for the hardcores you can now set adapted DB zones (in response to adapted receiver voice), you can work for certain routes and guess the game, and you can mention stunts and twists and turns by keeping the Play Selection and choosing from options.

Other comments:

Oklahoma is perhaps the popular team of this year, thanks to the additions of Quarterback John Mate and the decline of Jaydn Ott. The Sooners were very nice to use.

There are more renovated stadiums, including the state of Florida, but Northwestern is still on the old Ryan field. There are more, but not all, Komstadions. No Ireland, and still not every NFL stadium.

Trophy room is back in the Dynasty mode. You can not only see the trophies and prizes that you have won, you can click and see the all-time history of Trophy winners, such as Wisconsin as the first Big Ten champion in 1896. That is cool.

Rivalry games and night games have a greater impact on shaking stadium pulse. The rivalry trophies are also marked in the Gamenu. Yes, even the civil conflict trophy is in this game.

Protected games are in dynasty after they have been removed from CFB25 at the last minute.

Wear-and-Tear can last the entire season in Dynasty and road to Glorie.

Fortunately, the menubbreen is no longer just that drumline time and time again. It includes marching band covers of real songs.

Speaking of real songs, Sandman was for Virginia Tech the Great, as clearly in the trailer. It also added Mr. Brightside to Michigan, Seven Nation Army, Fe! N from Travis Scott, I send to Boston at Notre Dame and the 2001: A Space Odyssey number for South Carolinas Intro, among others.

Dynamic lighting is here. Spellicht and shadows change during the game based on the time of the day and geography. Enjoy that Rose Bowl soning in the second half.

In general, my collection meal of these early pieces of CFB26 is that the game filled the most important holes of CFB25. Keep the most important modes and in-game adjustments that were needed. I will have a full review later in the summer when I can play the entire game.

During a week in which leaders in the University Football again argued about the future of the play of the University Football and threats to leave the NCAA, this competition was again a reminder of the celebration of the entire University Footetball. So much more stage-run-out shots and new school-specific songs/songs have been added, together with revenue celebrations. We have Akron's tire celebration and the entrance to Clemsons bus in the trailer. New additions Delaware and Missouri State look just as good as everyone else (and I especially enjoyed the Delaware Playbook).

CFB25 was not a Resskin van Madden, as many gamers feared. It was unique university football. The early returns look like CFB26 that will be again.

(Top photo thanks to EA Sports)