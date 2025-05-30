Sports
UW-WHITEWATER Tennis Coach Frank Barnes announces pension after 23 seasons
** Release thanks to UW-WHITEWATER SPORTS INFORMATION
Whitewater, Wis.-after 23 Remarkable seasons that lead the tennis programs of the Warhawk men and ladies at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has announced his retirement head coach Frank Barnes, which marked the end of a era by Excellency, mentoring and a student-atlets.
“Frank is one of the most decorated coaches in the history of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and UW-WHITEWATER,” said director of Athletiek Ryan Callahan. “He has changed Uw-Whitwater into the best tennis program of the Public Division III in the country and has worked tirelessly to improve the tennis facilities and the overall quality of the program during his term of office. I am forever grateful for Frank's leadership and support in promoting Warhawk Athletics.”
Coach Barnes has been at the helm of the Warhawk Men's Tennis Program and the UW-Whitewater Women's team since 2002 since 2003. During his term of office, Barnes Uw-Whitwater has led by one of the heaviest division III schemes in the Midwest A Slate Division I and II-oppositions, as well as some of the region.
Yet the Warhawks have been dominant under Barnes. Under his leadership, the tennis program has become a model of consistency and competitiveness. The UW-WHITEWATER men have not lost a conference match since 2010. In the meantime, the women's program had a profit track that overshadowed 130 games against Wiac opponents. The Warhawk women have won 18 consecutive league titles. These achievements are even more impressive since UW-Whitewater had not won a conference championship in the 13 years before Barnes took over the helm.
UW-WHITEWATER has also specifically increased its national presence since 2007. The Warhawk women have participated in the NCAA team championship in the last 17 seasons, while the men made the tournament 16 times in that period. Uw-Whitewater has improved the Sweet 16 eleven times since 2007. Multiple singles and double players 47 have in fact qualified for the NCAA Individual Championship and/or Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Championship in that time frame. Both programs and extra warhawk individuals have held national rankings in the ITA polls in the last 15 seasons. Barnes has coached Warhawk tennis players up to 33 All-America Subjunctions during his term of office.
In addition to competing performance on the field, Barnes emphasizes academic success as a pillar of the tennis program. The teams for men and women have consistently recognized as an ITA all-academic team in the past decade. Individual Warhawks are constantly recognized as ITA -scientific athletes who achieve a number of at least 3.5. He has coached 11 Academic All-Americans, 12 Wiac Judy Kruckman Scholar Athletes of the Year and 76 UW-WHITEWATER Chancellor Scholar Athletes.
Due to the success of the UW-WHITEWATER tennis program and the involvement of Barnes in the tennis community, he was honored on various occasions from the conference to the Nationale Toneel. Barnes was named the ITA National Coach of the Year in 2023-24. He obtained the regional coach of the year Eer from the ITA in both 2024 and 2016. In 2010, Barnes was named the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) National College Coach of the Year in all divisions. He was selected as the PTR Wisconsin member of the year in 2009. Barnes is a 10-way Wiac Women's Coach of the Year, a four-time New Jersey Athletic Conference Heren Coach of the Year and was the 2025 WIAC Heren Coach of the Year this season. Barnes werd in 2012 uitgeroepen tot de WIAC all-time tenniscoach als onderdeel van de Centennial-viering van de competitie in 2012. Voor zijn outreach en gemeenschap aanwezigheid ontving Barnes de Midwest United United States Tennis Association (USTA)/ITA Community and Campus Outreach Award Twice, de Usta Midwest Rollie Mueller Presidents Award en werd geselecteerd As the K-Swiss National Coach Professional Professional.
Barnes was an active member in the tennis community during his career. He regularly speaks on tennis conventions in the midwest. Barnes is currently a member of the collegiate committee of Wisconsin Tennis Association, he was previously chairman of the ITA Men's Central Region Tennis Ranking Committee and had several times in the ITA and NCAA Regional Ranking Committees of the Men and Ladies. He also served in the USTA/WTA Collegiate and Junior Development Committees and both the Midwest ITA Regional Tournament Committee for Men and Women.
Because of his avid dedication to grow the sport, Barnes has created one of the best summer tennis camps in the nation as director of Warhawk Tennis Camps. He has spent more than 20 years organizing countless camps that welcome more than 700 campers at UW-Whitwater every summer.
Barnes, an alumnus from the University of Wisconsin (Madison), obtained his master's degree in professional development with the emphasis on health, human performance, recreation and coaching of UW-Whitewater. After having worked in the professional sector for a number of years, Barnes returned to Whitewater in 1998 as a professional in education before taking the head coaching position.
“I felt so honored that I was part of the Warhawk family and the athletic department that has such an incredible tradition and reputation of success,” said coach Barnes. “That success stems from great leadership and support from the athletic directors with whom I was lucky to work with, especially our current director of athletics Ryan Callahanand the entire administrative team that led this incredible attitude. I was lucky to have worked with hundreds of impressive student coaches and unbelievable assistant.
“It's not about the championships, it's about relationships … But the championships were pretty fun,” Barnes added.
Although the last official day of Barnes is in August, he will continue with the program in a volunteer capacity and will continue to play an important role in Warhawk Tennis Camps in the future.
