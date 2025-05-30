



Worcester, mass. Former ice hockey of the Holy CrossStacey Hochkins (Class of 2012) has been selected as the 2025 USA Hockey Adult Player of the Year. She is honored during the USA Hockey President's Awards Dinner on Friday 6 June in the Denver Marriott Tech Center. Currently an assistant coach at Lawrence Tech University and Orchard Lake St. Mary's and St. Catherine's High School, Hochkins has been making contact with the game as a avid hockey player for adults since her time at Holy Cross. She saved her skates to participate in the USA Hockey-Long Drink Women's National Championships in Wesley Chapels, Fla., With the Foundry 13 Little Caesars Women's Hockey Team, which led her team to the 21+ Tier I Division Championship title. Hochkins has contributed to growing the Little Caesars hockey program for ladies from modest beginning. The program went from only nine players in 2021 to 32 players at the 2025 event, enough for two full teams. The love of Hochkins for the sport goes beyond play. She has just finished her first season as an assistant coach for the ACA Division II Women's Hockey program of Lawrence Tech University and also completed her second campaign as assistant coach at the joint team of Orchard Lake St. Mary's and St. Catherine's, a Prepigan Giraten in the outsid's school, Die Die Detroit, League. Hochkins was a striking forward for the crusaders of 2008-2012. She was a four-time first team All-Ecac East selection, in addition to the three times of all-America and All-New England. During her last year, Hochkins led the team with a school record 28 goals and 18 assists for 46 points. She ended her collegial career as leader of Holy Cross in all six major offensive categories, a total of 103 goals, 86 assists, 189 points, 18 game-winning goals, 22 power play goals and 15 abbreviated goals. Hochkins, a two-year team captain, led the crusaders to a general record of 80-19-7 during her four years in the team. She was admitted to the Holy Cross Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2019 and let her sweater retire in 2024. Follow the Crusaders

