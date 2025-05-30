Travis and Jason Kelce's Garage Beer buys professional indoor football team





Have to know Travis and Jason Kelce are now the owners of a professional sports team

The brothers and their garage beer company have bought the St. Joseph -Geiten, which is part of the Arena League

The news came almost a year after the Kelces announced that they had become part of the beer company established in Cincinnati Travis and Jason Kelce are the proud owners of a professional football team! Together with their company Garage Beer, the brothers bought the St. Joseph -Geiten, an inner football franchise that competes in the Arena League, they announced on Thursday 29 May. It is good to be goat, the beer company with beer flavor wrote alongside a Jokey press release that confirmed that the two were now driven by the same fresh uncomplicated energy. A day before, Garage Beer teased that it would join forces with an entity that concerns football. Although we cannot yet share the team name, the city, the competition, the mascot or the parking situation, we can say that football is the real species, with helmets, touchdowns, tailgates and of course, ice -cold beers, said Post Wednesday. The news comes almost exactly a year after the Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, and the Monday evening countdown Analyst, 37, announced that they had become partial owners of Garage Beer in Cincinnati. While New heightsThe podcasters discussed why they wanted in the beverage company. [This] It doesn't make it like a chic slogan or tries to push you to, you know, have fewer calories and so on, Travis said at the time. No … if you like good beer, this is a good beer. Jason added: our goal … We want this beer to enjoy the boys and women who drink beer who enjoy beer. From the left: Jason and Travis Kelce at the AFC championships on January 28, 2024.

Patrick Smith/Getty

Never miss a story that registers for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from celebrities news to compelling stories about human interest. The goats that were previously known as the goats of Kansas City and underwent a name change last month, were one of the four inaugural teams when the competition was launched in 2023, according to The Kansas City star. St. Joseph is a well -known location for Travis. About 50 miles north of Kansas City, the city of Missouri has been the location of the Chiefs Training Camp since 2010. Now with six franchises, the already wants to expand to 12 by 2026, per K that. Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame that goes back to Christian Okoye, Gates BBQ CEO George Gates II and local Sport-Radio personality Steven St. John were part of the Founding Ownership Group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/travis-and-jason-kelces-garage-beer-buys-indoor-football-team-st-joseph-goats-11744720 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos