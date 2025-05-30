They were only in the small dressing room, tried to ignore each other alternately and make uncomfortable, nerves that participate. Even underground in Roland Garrosand and then on the Red Clay Tennis Court were contrasts that could not have been clearer.

One was a limber Floridian, then 20, a righty whose personality expressed herself in her precise tennis, which was presented less on power and calmness and calmness. The other was 18, at the point of leaving what was then communist Czechoslovakia. She was an athletic leffty, who, even as a teenager, had a hell of a risk threshold, which was charged on the field and her spirit of it would come out, whatever is.

Both recently cancer -free, Evert and Navratilova met in Miami in May 2023, and they will be together again in Paris for the French Open 2025. | Marvin Joseph/ The Washington Post/ Getty Images

It was 50 years ago this month that Chris Evert (Firsted First) and Martina met Navratilova (Second Seedd) for the first time with a tennis major. That warm Parisian Saturday, in the final of the French Open from 1975, would be Everts Ice better from Navratilovas Fire.

After losing the first set in less than an hour, Reset Evert. I got my need to see my language and see my act together, she recently remembered. Evert had 26, 62, 61, who marked the second of what a women's record would be seven French open singles titles that she would win.

Nobody knew of course at the time, but with this competition with high efforts, one of the towering, structured rivalry in sports history was officially. After that first meeting, Evert and Navratilova would go through their ways and meet each other in 21 Majors largely in the final, with the trophy on the line. They would play each other on all surfaces, all over the world, with all the different phases of their lives. Navratilova has been added quickly with all different hairstyles.

Sometimes they shared food in the dressing room before their confrontation; Other times they would avoid eye contact. They always came to events that are willing to meet the other.

Evert won in Roland Garros in 1975, but Navratilova would take 10 out of 14 Grand Slam finals that they dispute. | AP -Photo

In the beginning, both Evert and Navratilova (Chrissie-N-Martina as they would inevitably had known, because their coupling was so stunned) had the good feeling to recognize the power of rivalry. If competition increases performance, rivalry is competition with a applied turbo engine.

All kinds of social sciences confirm this. Studies show that when recreational joggers can locate a rival in their running club, improve their times more dramatically. In business, companies with a clear rival Coke versus Pepsi, Chevy versus Fordinnovate and income stimulate more than companies without a clear market competitor. (Steve Jobs would openly credit Microsoft and then Google for their roles to help Apple to new heights.)

The same with sport. Rivals can take the equivalent of the market share from each other. But in the end they increase the output. Would I have won more if Chris hadn't been in the way? Probably, says Navratilova. But even at that moment I knew that I was better to have her in the neighborhood. We made each other better. We made each other better.

In total they would play each other 80 times from 1973 to 88, with 61 of their meetings that take place in tournament finals. Their record of head-to-head ended 4337, advantage of Navratilova. (During that time, one or the other would keep the top ranking for a combined 592 weeks, more than 11 years.) In the end, they would each win 18 large singles titles, which she won in Tenniss Record Books for posterity.

Evert (right) defeated Navratilova in the French Open Final 1986, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. | Trevor Jones/Getty images

Even more remarkable: their relationship after the tennis. Evert hung up her racket in 1989; Navratilova withdrew from singles in 1994, and from doubles, unlikely, in 2006, just shy to turn 50. Even before that time, both realized that they would lean better in their dynamics.

If the dynamics of an active rivalry set social boundaries between them, they became legitimate friends after the competition. For a while they both lived in Aspen, where Navratilova helped Evert to get acquainted with Skier Andy Mill, whom she would marry from 1988 to 2006. When both women started working as commentators at different tennis events, it was of course that they would dine or drunk together after work.

When both were in the 60s, they experienced an unfortunate symmetry. At this point both lived in Zuid -Florida, each an easy ride of the other. In 2020, Evert lost her sister Jeanne to ovarian cancer. Navratilova not only went to the funeral, but also stayed with Evert and her family until late that evening. At the end of 2021, once tired by Jeanneunderwent genetic tests and heard that she was positive for the same mutation. Shortly thereafter she discovered that she had ovarian cancer.

In a nice one Washington Post Profile of Sally Jenkins (full disclosure: The story is the basis for a documentary that I help produce) Navratilova said she was wearing a Cartier Charm chain for happiness when Evert experienced six cycles of chemotherapy.

Evert still fought her battle at the end of 2022, when Navratilova received her own unfortunate news. She too was diagnosed with cancer at an early stage in her throat and chest.

Rivalry, if you enlarged the choice of words, had spread in something much deeper. When Navratilova was in the depths of cancer, Evert would help her pull out. When Evert returned from Chemo and without appetite, Navratilova would supply food and let her eat. When both frightened scan results, each is for the other.

They call together. They text. They drink wine together. (While Chris and Martina share a bank and a bottle of Chardonnay, notice that their contemporary male rivals, John Mcenroe and Jimmy Connors, can hardly be together in the same room.)

Navratilova won the 84 Wimbledon -final in straight sets. | Professional Sport/Popper Photo/Getty Images

Evert, now 70, is the mother of three boys, a recent grandmother and a positive power on social media. Navratilova, 68, is married to Julia Lemigova (van Real Housewives of Miami Roem) since 2014, and both stepmother for Lemigovas is two daughters and mother of two boys who adopted the couple last year.

Chris and Martina continue to wonder about how impossible they are from 1975. What do they say? Life is what happens when you make other plans, says Navratilova. When we were there in 1975, we were so young! Do we thought we would be this in 50 years? We didn't.

And yet, while their rivalry has come to go to sisterhood, they both express a surprise that more rivals do not get close. As Evert once explained to me, they and Navratilova often thought together in their competitive prime numbers. Their experiences reflected each other. Of all the people on the planet, Navratilova came closest to knowing what Evert went through. And vice versa. It's almost so, how can we not be around? says Evert.

Half a century after their first major closing a combination of temporary work and sponsor Doperchris and Martina will both be back in Paris this month for the French Open from 2025. They have already made dinner plans.