Sports
After 50 years, Navratilova and Everts rivalry has turned into a lifelong friendship
They were only in the small dressing room, tried to ignore each other alternately and make uncomfortable, nerves that participate. Even underground in Roland Garrosand and then on the Red Clay Tennis Court were contrasts that could not have been clearer.
One was a limber Floridian, then 20, a righty whose personality expressed herself in her precise tennis, which was presented less on power and calmness and calmness. The other was 18, at the point of leaving what was then communist Czechoslovakia. She was an athletic leffty, who, even as a teenager, had a hell of a risk threshold, which was charged on the field and her spirit of it would come out, whatever is.
It was 50 years ago this month that Chris Evert (Firsted First) and Martina met Navratilova (Second Seedd) for the first time with a tennis major. That warm Parisian Saturday, in the final of the French Open from 1975, would be Everts Ice better from Navratilovas Fire.
After losing the first set in less than an hour, Reset Evert. I got my need to see my language and see my act together, she recently remembered. Evert had 26, 62, 61, who marked the second of what a women's record would be seven French open singles titles that she would win.
Nobody knew of course at the time, but with this competition with high efforts, one of the towering, structured rivalry in sports history was officially. After that first meeting, Evert and Navratilova would go through their ways and meet each other in 21 Majors largely in the final, with the trophy on the line. They would play each other on all surfaces, all over the world, with all the different phases of their lives. Navratilova has been added quickly with all different hairstyles.
Sometimes they shared food in the dressing room before their confrontation; Other times they would avoid eye contact. They always came to events that are willing to meet the other.
In the beginning, both Evert and Navratilova (Chrissie-N-Martina as they would inevitably had known, because their coupling was so stunned) had the good feeling to recognize the power of rivalry. If competition increases performance, rivalry is competition with a applied turbo engine.
All kinds of social sciences confirm this. Studies show that when recreational joggers can locate a rival in their running club, improve their times more dramatically. In business, companies with a clear rival Coke versus Pepsi, Chevy versus Fordinnovate and income stimulate more than companies without a clear market competitor. (Steve Jobs would openly credit Microsoft and then Google for their roles to help Apple to new heights.)
The same with sport. Rivals can take the equivalent of the market share from each other. But in the end they increase the output. Would I have won more if Chris hadn't been in the way? Probably, says Navratilova. But even at that moment I knew that I was better to have her in the neighborhood. We made each other better. We made each other better.
In total they would play each other 80 times from 1973 to 88, with 61 of their meetings that take place in tournament finals. Their record of head-to-head ended 4337, advantage of Navratilova. (During that time, one or the other would keep the top ranking for a combined 592 weeks, more than 11 years.) In the end, they would each win 18 large singles titles, which she won in Tenniss Record Books for posterity.
Even more remarkable: their relationship after the tennis. Evert hung up her racket in 1989; Navratilova withdrew from singles in 1994, and from doubles, unlikely, in 2006, just shy to turn 50. Even before that time, both realized that they would lean better in their dynamics.
If the dynamics of an active rivalry set social boundaries between them, they became legitimate friends after the competition. For a while they both lived in Aspen, where Navratilova helped Evert to get acquainted with Skier Andy Mill, whom she would marry from 1988 to 2006. When both women started working as commentators at different tennis events, it was of course that they would dine or drunk together after work.
When both were in the 60s, they experienced an unfortunate symmetry. At this point both lived in Zuid -Florida, each an easy ride of the other. In 2020, Evert lost her sister Jeanne to ovarian cancer. Navratilova not only went to the funeral, but also stayed with Evert and her family until late that evening. At the end of 2021, once tired by Jeanneunderwent genetic tests and heard that she was positive for the same mutation. Shortly thereafter she discovered that she had ovarian cancer.
In a nice one Washington Post Profile of Sally Jenkins (full disclosure: The story is the basis for a documentary that I help produce) Navratilova said she was wearing a Cartier Charm chain for happiness when Evert experienced six cycles of chemotherapy.
Evert still fought her battle at the end of 2022, when Navratilova received her own unfortunate news. She too was diagnosed with cancer at an early stage in her throat and chest.
Rivalry, if you enlarged the choice of words, had spread in something much deeper. When Navratilova was in the depths of cancer, Evert would help her pull out. When Evert returned from Chemo and without appetite, Navratilova would supply food and let her eat. When both frightened scan results, each is for the other.
They call together. They text. They drink wine together. (While Chris and Martina share a bank and a bottle of Chardonnay, notice that their contemporary male rivals, John Mcenroe and Jimmy Connors, can hardly be together in the same room.)
Evert, now 70, is the mother of three boys, a recent grandmother and a positive power on social media. Navratilova, 68, is married to Julia Lemigova (van Real Housewives of Miami Roem) since 2014, and both stepmother for Lemigovas is two daughters and mother of two boys who adopted the couple last year.
Chris and Martina continue to wonder about how impossible they are from 1975. What do they say? Life is what happens when you make other plans, says Navratilova. When we were there in 1975, we were so young! Do we thought we would be this in 50 years? We didn't.
And yet, while their rivalry has come to go to sisterhood, they both express a surprise that more rivals do not get close. As Evert once explained to me, they and Navratilova often thought together in their competitive prime numbers. Their experiences reflected each other. Of all the people on the planet, Navratilova came closest to knowing what Evert went through. And vice versa. It's almost so, how can we not be around? says Evert.
Half a century after their first major closing a combination of temporary work and sponsor Doperchris and Martina will both be back in Paris this month for the French Open from 2025. They have already made dinner plans.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/tennis/martina-navratilova-chris-evert-rivalry-has-morphed-into-lifelong-friendship-roland-garros
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Turkish owner of the Russian airline sanctioned continues to operate under Erdogans Wings
- Mark White reveals: why the rise in channel crossings has disasters for Keir Starmer
- The value of Ade Armando Jokowi is preferable to be a PSI Ketum than Golkar
- Balogun fell from the US Gold Cup list with an ankle injury
- Rutgers Footballand 2026 Pennsylvania QB Recruit Xavier Stearn
- Palestinian officials: one of the dead, 48 chaotic support fall
- Harvard produces “smiling FK faces”, explains Bill Maher
- Healey says the defense review of sending a message to Moscow
- Antigua and Barbuda Under 19 Crickett tour through the United Kingdom ending – ABHCUK
- Superbugs thrive as antibiotic access fails in India
- Kai West Sumatra and BIM operating Skybridge Support Transportation Integration
- Who invented Beer Pong? The story of the origin is a mess