



Michigan Football: 2025 schedule and key races The schedule and important matches of Michigan Football for the 2025 season. When the Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore returns to his Alma Mater to lead the Wolverines in a Big ten vs. Sec -Showdown, he will do this under the lights. The UM football program announced half a dozen kicked times and TV channels for the 2025 season and in addition to the Wolverines that open their campaign with a night match for the second consecutive year, this time versus New Mexico (7:30 pm, NBC). They also play a night game when they travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to take it on Oklahoma (7:30 pm, ABC). This marks a number of scoops for UM. In addition to the first road race of the team against the Sooners And their first meeting in whatever form in 49 years since they met in the Orange Bowl of 1976, it is also the first time that UM has been playing his first two games of the season at night. Michigan also announced times and TV channels for the rest of the September Slate: Central Michigan at home on September 13 in week 3 (afternoon, Big ten Network) followed by his road game in Nebraska on September 20 in week 4 (3.30 pm, CBS). From now on, it is not expected that Moore can participate in one of those games as part of self-imposed sanctions by the University for the subtilation of Sandeling around former SterserConnor stales. Moore is planned to return week 6 (UM has a Bye in week 5) when the Wolverines organize the badgers on October 4. While a night game is excluded, the game still has a kick -off time that is still determined because it will be played at noon or 3:30 pm a TV channel is not announced, but that day is home economy and will be a 'maize out'. “ The last aspect of the schedule that UM announced is that “the game” against Ohio State will be played at noon. Earlier this month the program announced that the game will be played on Fox, but it was not yet certain (although it was assumed) whether they would play on the traditional time slot. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> 2025 Michigan football schedule August 30:New Mexico, 7:30 PM, NBC September 6:Ohsa, Oklahoma, 7:30 PM, ABC September 13:Central Michigan, afternoon, BTN September 20:In Nebraska, 3.30 pm, CBS October 4:Wisconsin, afternoon or 3.30 pm, TV TBD October 11:At USC, Time/TV TBD Oct. 18:Washington, Time/TV TBD October 25:At Michigan State, Time/TV TBD November 1:Purdue, Time/TV TBD November 15:In Northwest, Time/TV TBD November 22:In Maryland, Time/TV TBD November 29:Ohio State, afternoon, fox Tony Garciais ThemichiganWolverinesBeat writer for the Detroit Free Press. E -Mail him at [email protected] and follow him on X on@Raltonygarcia.

