



Paris, France TCU Herentennis has realized a decades of dream to see two of his former players compete against each other in a Grand Slam head pulling. Triple all-Americans Jake Fearnley And Cam Norrie will fight it out in the third round of the 2025 French Open on Saturday afternoon in Stade Roland Garros. The competition is broadcast on the TNT sports family of networks. The groundbreaking moment is downright historical for TCU and College Tennis in general. Fearnley and Norrie's Head-to-Head is probably the first time in 24 years that two players with a shared Alma Mater have been taken into a Grand Slam. It is assumed that a first round match in the Australian of 2001 between Stanford's Paul Goldstein and Jeff Tarango was the most recent event of a few alumni meeting in a large championship. Fearnley and Norrie, the British No. 2 and No. 3, have each conquered an impressive opening round to place the all-tcu confrontation within the empire of the possibility. FearNley sent the French open champion Stan Wawrinka 2015 in straight sets, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2, on Monday. Norrie had the non -commanding task of being confronted with no. 11 Seed Daniil Medvedev, a man he had never defeated before, the next morning. The former world no. 8, Norrie gathered for an exciting five-set victory, which drove Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5. Norrie's upset has set up a favorable second round fight on Thursday vs. No. 147 Federico Augustin Gomez. He rolled past the Argentin, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 6-1. FearNley attracted no. 22 Ugo Humbert of France later in the afternoon. He claimed the opening set with 6-4 and was a level at 4-4 in the second frame before Humbert was forced to retire. Victor on Saturday is guaranteed to be a place in the last 16 in Roland Garros, where a date with no. 6 seed Novak Djokovic probably waits. The competition marks the first time that Fearnley and Norrie have ever crossed paths on the pro circuit. TCU is the only program in the country with two colleagues who are still competing in Paris. A victory represents different results for both players. For Norrie it will continue with a medium career Renaissance. Norrie was a mainstay in the top 10 of the ATP ranking in 2022 after his run to the semi-final of the championships, Wimbledon. Earlier in May he had slipped to No. 91 at the heels of a 2024 season that is levied by injuries. Norrie has risen to 72 prior to Saturday's confrontationNDFor the time being, stimulated by his few French open victories and a semi -final run on the ATP 250 Geneva open. In the case of Fearnley, a defeat of his countryman and colleague TCU -Alumnus only feeds his meteoric turnout. FearNley was ranked 1,885oneIn October 2023 while Norrie manned British No. 1 invoicing. Long to Norrie on the main table at Norrie, he became one of only two players in the history of the sport to crack the top 100 of the ATP -Singles rankings less than a year after graduating at the university. FearNley reached the third round of the Australian Open in January in his second SLAM performance. He is at a provisional ranking of No. 48, which means his first career appearance in the ATP TOP-50.

