Attack's George A steady presence during the busy season 2024-25

In the midst of a year full of striking versions in the fold, Carter George has succeeded in cutting a central heating filled with distinctions and memorable moments.

The 19-year-old Owen Sound Attack Netter from Thunder Bay, Ont. has combined a remarkable campaign for 2024/25, one that extends far beyond the Junior hockey.

A third round pick through Owen Sound in the OHL priority selection 2022, George has long been known as a steady presence in the fold and a leader in the dressing room.

In 2023/24 he earned both the Bobby Smith trophy (OHL Scholastic Player of the Year) and the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award (Top Academic High School player). This season his efforts were again recognized because he was declared second as second place for the Jim Rutherford Trophy, awarded to the OHLS goalkeeper of the year.

Then, last summer, Georges Lifelong Dream went a big step forward when De la Kings chose him 57th in general in the NHL design of 2024, making him the third goalkeeper of the board. Shortly thereafter, he signed his entry -and -approach contract and went to the teams development camp at the start of his professional journey with the team that he grew up.

My entire room was dressed with kings, including a large Father of Johnny Quick on the wall, George remembered. To be taken by the team, I grew up with cheering to just be worked out all kinds.

In September George took care of the Net before the Rookie -FaceOFF event of Kings and saw the preseason with Los Angeles before he went back to Owen Sound to start the OHL season, a transition that turned out to be more difficult than expected.

There is a big difference between the NHL and OHL, only in malfunctions and structure. It was definitely a different jump that I did earlier in my life, George admitted. It was a big learning experience for me and something that will certainly keep me up to me to go next year and the future. I think the biggest thing for me just held on a bit and to keep working hard, because I knew that ID was finally back to my old self.

And he did.

George had found his Groove by November and added his name to OHL history. With Owen Sound with a lead of several goals against the Peterborough Petes, George kept a dump-in attempt and the Puck launched the full length of the ice, buried it in the empty net. The goal only made him the 11th goalkeeper in the history of OHL to score, which added a milestone to a season full of striking moments.

His gymnasts game soon led to national recognition, because George earned the starting role for Team Canada on the IIHF World Junior Championship 2025. He wore the maple leaf and delivered a stellar performance with a 1.76 goals against an average of four competitions.

Representing my country was incredible, George said. I have learned so much; Attracting the Maple Leaf is always an honor.

That momentum followed him to the second half of the OHL season, where George returned to Owen Sound and his game even further raised. In 47 performances in the regular season, he was confronted with more shots than any goalkeeper in the competition, no less than 1,665 and led all the two -sided by 1,514 Saves. George Backstopping A young, reconstruction of attack team, placed a .909 savings percentage and helped the club push in the late season.

Although their Playoff-Run was short-lived, Georges' season was far from over.

He was called to the Ahls Ontario Reign, where he didn't waste time with an impact. In two starts with Las Affiliate, he placed a 0.50 GAA and a .984 savings percentage, earning a shutout in one of the competitions. His performance then earned him a call-up as the third goalkeeper for the Los Angeles Kings during a round of their Stanley Cup play-off run against the Edmonton Oilers.

For me, it is just a bit to come here, getting the pro experience, getting a taste of it, George said. I think it's a great opportunity, and I just try to soak it all and to take as much as possible from experience as I can.

In a season defined by exceptional goaltents about the OHL, Carter George not only kept pace, he distinguished himself. From World Juniors to the AHL, from scoring goals to collecting awards, the Georges 2024/25 campaign was a master class in getting up until the moment.

And if this season is an indication, he just starts.