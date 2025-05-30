



The municipal company of Ludhiana recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art table tennis facility in the RAKH BAGH Sports complex. Advertisement This facility of world class, built for an amount of RS 1.61 crore and financed by Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), includes two floors. The ground floor houses seven tables, while the first floor has twelve. The facility offers complete air conditioning and offers players a comfortable environment for training and competing. Moreover, the visitor gallery, which can accommodate 150 spectators, offers a great vantage point for those who attend competitions. The facility is expected to play a crucial role in promoting table tennis in the region, giving players a chance to train in an advanced setting. The Academy, now housed in this facility, has been providing players for more than 15 years. Previously located in Guru Nanak Stadium, the Academy struggled with limited resources and offered only five tables for practice. However, the new complex offers 19 tables, so that players can get enough time for training and development of skills. Vikas Paswan, a young coach at the Academy, has been training players for about two years and supervises a diverse group, ranging from seven-year-old children to 76-year-old Harvinder Singh Chatwal. Currently, the Academy has around 40 players, with most of them seriously about the sport, while others participate in fitness or personal interest. Coach Paswan proudly shared some remarkable achievements, including nine-year-old Rudra, who recently obtained first place in the Under-19 category and second place in both the Under-11 and Under-13 categories at the championship at the district level. Other players such as Rudra and Sachin also achieved the pre-quarter and quarterfinals phases respectively. Coach Paswan himself is no stranger to success, after he has earned second and third position in the state school matches in Patiala in 2018 and 2019. In 2020 he worked together with Pranav Chopra from Jalandhar to win the Open Doubles Tourble -Tournament in Chandigarh, where players of North -India competit. One of the promising players of the Academy is Gargi, a teenage girl who started her training only eight months ago. Despite her recent access to the sport, she is determined to excel. “I want to be a good player and one day I will bring laurels to our city and land,” she said, emphasized her ambition to balance both academics and sport. This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the sports infrastructure in Ludhiana. The newly constructed academy is not only a facility, but a hub for cherishing talent, with the aim of inspiring more youth to record table tennis and contribute to sports growth in the city and beyond. kite

