N. Texas mourns sudden death of Byron Nelson HS football coach-NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A community in Noord -Texas mourns after the sudden death of a beloved main football coach. Travis Pride, 56, is someone who said many in the community that was a winner, both on and outside the field.

In A letter to parents and students, on Wednesday, The director of Byron Nelson High School in Northwest was announced that Pride, their main football coach, had died unexpectedly.

Pride, who also served as a athletic director of the campus, coached at the school for almost ten years.

When I think of Travis Pride, I think of someone who has supported student activities, from athletic programs to visual arts, said Joel Johnson, executive director of Athletics for Northwest ISD. Coach Pride missed an ego when it came to the athletic programs at Byron Nelson. He was not what you would imagine as a main football coach because he was an even leader who was a child who wanted to be magnet students near him because he cared for them.

A characteristic repeated by the head of the school's football booster club.

“I just appreciate the simplicity in which he lived his life. He had farm animals, he was just a hard worker and he was always willing to do the things that other people may not want to do,” said Daryl Fowler, president of the Byron Nelson High School Football Booster Club.

“As simple as setting up the soccer field, down the cones. I mean, he is the main football coach. He was willing to do all the jobs and to me, who only showed the attitude of a servant about how he approached his work. He was never too big to do the things that he knew to be done to make sure that his children were to be” declared fowler.

He said that the coach's goal was to build a community, to make the community feel the impact, not just what the football program could do, but what the children could do when they left and ended up football.

The Bobcats proudly led for nine seasons with a record of 60-45. He helped Byron Nelson in Leiden to win records for a few years in a row.

“He started it and kept it going. Not last year, but the year before they took it completely and beat our big rival Southlake, I mean, how much a great success was that! Expressed Trophy Club Police Chief Patrick Arata.

The chef said his youngest child of five goes to high school and said that the news about the death of Pride is devastating.

“Coach Pride is a great person and a real leader in our community, not only he was the head coach, he was the leader of all children, he knew the name of every child,” said Arata. “You could walk through the corridor and he would say hello hug, give them a handshake. He has influenced all the children.”

Before Byron Nelson, Pride was the head coach at Mansfield Summit High School, Wichita Falls, and was an assistant coach at Southlake Carroll when they won back-to-back state championships in 2004 and 2005.

Proud was a husband, father of three, son, brother and friend.

Fowler said they have become close over the years, because both sons are in the same class and play football.

“Only his wisdom, I mean, he was just a practical, sober man and he wanted fundamental things that hard work and the rewards of hard work. He was a man of faith who loved God and wanted to make his family loved God,” Fowler said.

He said the last time he had a conversation with Pride on Tuesday. He said he wrote a message that the coach reminded of their meeting next week to continue his wish list for what the team needs in the coming season.

“I want people to know him as a great father and husband and I want people to know that his impact on this community has been felt enormously at the moment. We love him, we love his family, love his children and we are just grateful for the impact he has had and we will certainly miss that. Fowler.

“Thousands of people know him, respected him and loved him,” said Arata.

On Wednesday evening, hours after the news of his death, hundreds of people gathered in front of the school for a spontaneous wake.

The cause of death has not yet been released. Funeral arrangements are being processed.