



Vermont's tennis players are ready to complete this week on two sites in Burlington. The singles and double individual state tournaments of the state start on Thursday and wrap champion matches on Saturday. The Girls Tourney is planned for Burlington Tennis Club; While the boys will compete in Leddy Park. Competitions are moved indoors when the weather becomes a problem, said tournament officials. The Edge Sports & Fitness Centers in Essex (Boys) and South Burlington (girls) are the predetermined indoor locations when they are needed. Jackson Murray from Middlebury, last year's state finalist, is the number 1 seed for the Boys Singles Tournament, followed by Oscar Andersson of Champlain Valley (no. 2), Stowe's Max Biedermann (no. 3) and Essex's Derin Suren (no. 4). Vermont High School Tennis:Fits champions of the individual tournament The Middlebury duo from Nate Cook-Yoder and Baker Nelson are the favorites in boys' doubles. Cook-Yoder was half a Middlebury Doubles team that won last year's crown. Burlington's Quinn Moore and Sam Wick are number 2. In the Girls Singles Tournament, Mount Mansfield Senior Bea Molson, the 2022 champion, enters as the best seed. Rosa Digiulian from South Burlington is in second place, CVU's Anna Dauerman, the reigning champion, is closed third and Hannah Knickerbocker from Essex is fourth. In Doubles, CVU's Ariel Tooey and Rylee Makay and MMU's Estelle first and Ava Poehlmann lead the field as the number 1 and no. 2 seeds respectively. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> The draws: (Note from the editors: This file will be updated on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while Tournooillay unfolds and the results are reported). Boys singles Play-in (Thursday) Peter Lyon, South Burlington def. Sebastian Fraser, Hartford 6-2, 7-6 (8) Wyatt Tuff, Burr and Burton Def. Yankee Rheaume, Middlebury 6-1, 6-0 First round (Thursday) Jackson Murray, Middlebury Def. Peter Lyon, South Burlington 6-2, 6-0 Eli Welch, Brattleboro Def. Rowan Irvine, Hartford 6-1, 6-2 Isaac Blaisdell, Colchester Def. Justason Lahue, Burr and Burton 6-3, 7-6 (4) Oscar Crainich, Burlington def. Jaden Binkhorst, rice 6-1, 6-0 Max Biedermann, Stowe Def. Mark Richards, Brattleboro 6-4, 6-2 Ziggy Babbot, Champlain Valley Def. Liam Hershberg, Burr and Burton 6-4, 6-3 Malo Renault, Brattleboro Def. Josh Bierer, Colchester 6-3, 6-4 Vishnu Konnanur, Essex def. Ethan Croke, Vergennes 6-2, 6-1 Charles Young, Middlebury Def. Milo Vinson, Mount Mansfield 6-0, 6-0 Parker Guffey, Stowe Def. Elias Frazer Olsen, Brattleboro 6-1, 6-4 Parker Vinson, Mount Mansfield Def. Kaden Hammond, Middlebury 6-0, 6-2 Derin Sures, Esssex def. Preston and verbs, Montpelly 6-0, 6-0 Niah Lemay, Burlington def. Yuyang Zhang, South Burlington 6-4, 6-3 Triston Schreiber, Rice Def. Luke Bronstein, Burr and Burton 6-2, 6-4 Carter MacDonald, Stowe Def. Winter Holloway, Montpelier 6-0, 6-1 Oscar Andersson, Champlain Valley Def. Wyatt Tuff, Burr and Burton 6-0, 6-2 Tour of 16 (Friday) Jackson Murray, Middlebury vs. Eli Welch, Brattleboro Isaac Blaisdell, Colchester vs. Oscar Crainich, Burlington Max Biedermann, Stowe vs. Ziggy Babbot, Champlain Valley Malo Renault, Brattleboro vs. Vishnu Konnanur, Essex Charles Young, Middlebury vs. Parker Guffey, Stowe Parker Vinson, Mount Mansfield vs. Derin Suren, Essex Niah Lemay, Burlington vs. Triston Schreiber, Rice Carter Macdonald, Stowe vs. Oscar Andersson, Champlain Valley Quarterfinals (Friday) Semi -finals (Saturday) Championship (Saturday) Boys doubles First round (Thursday) Henry Farrell/Deven Shedd, Essex def. KJ Na-Lampang/Clement Martini, Burr and Burton 6-2, 6-0 Jackson Pals/Tucker Hessel, Brattleboro Def. Nate Myers/Louie Timmerman, Colchester 6-4, 6-2 Donovan Ho/Omar Khan, Essex def. Silas Cohen/Nolan Sandage, Champlain Valley 6-5 (6), 6-3 Ben Gants/Ryan Juzek, Stowe Def. Miles Huyler/Max Clegg, Mount Mansfield 6-5 (6), 6-5 (8) Spencer Higgins/Evan Xia, South Burlington def. Alex Binkhorst/James Waite, Rice 6-2, 6-4 Declan Coggins/Drew Zimmermann, Stowe Def. Jimmy Jia/Cody Eagle, South Burlington 6-2, 6-0 Xavi Violette/Hayden Macdonald, Stowe Def. Beckett Mann/Seamus Bald, Brattleboro 6-3, 6-1 Tour of 16 (Friday) Nate Cook-Yoder/Baker Nelson, Middlebury vs. Henry Farrell/Deven Shedd, Essex Semin Dervic/Tobey Bernabe, Burlington vs. Jackson Pals/Tucker Hessel, Brattleboro Dash Tota/Kyle Krieger, Champlain Valley vs. Miles Kenny/Oliver Crainich, Burlington Willem Colvin/Michael Vitti, Montpelier vs. Donovan Ho/Omar Khan, Essex Davis Johnston/Pedro Demchuk, Burr and Burton vs. Ben Gants/Ryan Juzek, Stowe Eli Conti/Lewis Pilcher, Essex vs. Spencer Higgins/Evan Xia, South Burlington Spencer Copeland/Adrien Malhotra, Middlebury vs. Declan Coggins/Drew Zimmermann, Stowe Quinn Moore/Sam Wick, Burlington vs. Xavi Violette/Hayden Macdonald, Stowe Quarterfinals (Friday) Semi -finals (Friday) Championship (Saturday) Girls singles First round (Thursday) Tess Nagy, Rice Def. Lucy Gaines, Stowe (withdrawn) Benunnon, Burlington did it. Salome Tantouridze, U-32 6-3, 6-2 Sage Peterson, Champlain Valley Def. Samantha Fraser, Hartford (withdrawn) Marina Correa, Burr and Burton Def. Ella McCormack, Rice 6-3, 6-3 Clio Barr-Brandt, Burlington Def. Dakota Karpinski, Colchester 6-4, 6-3 Emma Xia, South Burlington def. Allegra Muller, Montpelier 6-2, 6-0 Hannah Knickerbocker, Essex def. Maggie Labatt, Mount Anthony 6-0, 6-0 Anna Dauerman, Champlain Valley Def. Molly Hershberg, Burr and Burton 6-4, 6-1 Liliana Carrick, Mount Mansfield Def. Chloe Moore, Mount Anthony 6-4, 6-1 Olivia Badillo, Colchester def. Elizabeth Lassner, Montpelier 6-1, 6-3 Josephine Neary, Burlington Def. Kaitlyn Corbin, Essex 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 Cheska Adonis, North Country Def. Lily Collins, Rice 6-4, 6-4 Harper Freund, Stowe Def. Rowan Dumont, Hartford 6-3, 4-6, 10-4 Mia Ponessi, Mount Anthony Def. Sophia Boise, Middlebury (withdrawn) Tour of 16 (Thursday) Bea Molson, Mount Mansfield Def. Tess Nagy, Rice 6-1, 6-2 Sage Peterson, Champlain Valley Def. Diera Beynnon, Burlington 7-5, 6-2 Marina Correa, Burr and Burton Def. Clio Barr-Brandt, Burlington 6-4, 6-4 Hannah Knickerbocker, Essex def. Emma Xia, South Burlington 6-2, 6-4 Anna Dauerman, Champlain Valley Def. Liliana Carrick, Mount Mansfield 6-1, 6-3 Olivia Badillo, Colchester def. Josephine Neary, Burlington 4-3 (retired) Cheska Adonis, North Country Def. Harper Freund, Stowe 6-2, 6-0 Rosa Digiulian, South Burlington def. Mia Ponessi, Mount Anthony 6-1, 6-0 Quarterfinals (Friday) Bea Molson, Mount Mansfield vs. Sage Peterson, Champlain Valley Marina Correa, Burr and Burton vs. Hannah Knickerbocker, Essex Anna Dauerman, Champlain Valley vs. Olivia Badillo, Colchester Cheska Adonis, North Country vs. Rosa Digiulian, South Burlington Semi -finals (Friday) Championship (Saturday) Girls double First round (Thursday) Priya Asher/Jiya Asher, Essex def. Abby Booth/Reese Billings, Rice 6-3, 6-3 Tenzin Choekyi/Alyona Vulpe, South Burlington def. Meredith Wilcox/Sylvia Emmons, U-32 6-2, 6-3 Willa Wilson/Miraitel Nonni, Essed Def. Kali Ali/Neemma, Burlington 4-6, 6-3, 12-10 Madison Dutton/Reece Perry, Colchester Def. Mallory Sequist/Harper Eliason, Stowe 6-4, 5-7, 13-11 Tour of 16 (Thursday) Ariel Toyy/Right Makay, Champlain Valley. Priya van Aher/Jiya Asher, Essex 6-2, 7-5 Rosa Ricketson/Juniper Galvani, Mount Mansfield Def. Malice Sigler/Anja Murphy, Stowe 6-4, 7-6 (6) Riley Austin/Reese Gregory, Essex def. Addy Hogan/Abby Richards, Colchester 6-4, 6-1 Tenzin Choekyi/Alyona Vulpe, South Burlington def. Yasmin Farley/Antonia Constantino, Burlington 6-0, 4-6, 10-6 Chapin Grubbs/Justyna Ambio, Champlain Valley Def. Willa Wilson/Mirabelle Nonni, Essex 6-4, 6-1 Evie Clifford/Ella Stein, South Burlington Def. Mallory Supan/Lizzy Sevi, Montpelier 6-4, 6-0 Salguero/Harper is not right. Still Stannka/Diemer, Rice 4-6, 6-3, 10-1 Estelle First/Ava Poehlmann, Mount Mansfield Def. Winner of Madison Dutton/Reece Perry, Colchester 6-4, 6-2 Quarter -finals (Friday) Ariel Toohey/Rylee Makay, Champlain Valley vs. Rosa Ricketson/Juniper Galvani, Mount Mansfield Riley Austin/Reese Gregory, Essex vs. Tenzin Cheekyi/Alyona Vulpe, South Burlington Chapin Grubbs/Justyna Ambio, Champlain Valley vs. Evie Clifford/Ella Stein, South Burlington Bea Salguero/Harper Mait, Burr and Burton vs. Estelle First/Ava Poehlmann, Mount Mansfield Semi -finals (Friday) Championship (Saturday) Please contact Alex Abrami on[email protected]. Follow him on X, previously known as Twitter:@aabrami5. Please contact Judith Altneu on[email protected]. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter:@Judith_altneu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.burlingtonfreepress.com/story/sports/high-school/varsityinsider/2025/05/29/vermont-high-school-tennis-2025-individual-state-tournament-results-matchups-burlington/83797321007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos