Sports
Darche officially introduced; HOURS ROY, Sloten assistants
Elmont, NY – A celebration of more than a month in the making for the New York Islanders. The organization officially unveiled Mathieu Darche as its latest general manager and executive vice president.
Darche, 48, could not hide his smile by the press. He made news during the nearly half -hour introduction, which meets many burning questions.
The opening comments came from John Collins, who led the search. Collins immediately announced the intentions of the islanders to play games soon at this time of the year, instead of hosting press conferences.
From there Darche took over. He thanked the Tampa Bay Lightning abundantly and spoke about all things with the franchise. He called Mike Bossy his hero and raised childhood memories to the islanders who ran the competition in the early 1980s.
Then he focused his attention on the task that is obvious: take over today's New York Islanders
Patrick Roy:
First order of Business came and went with his first comments: Patrick Roy remains the head coach of islanders. The assistant Roy has hired, Benoit Desrosiers, remains. Roy's record for a year and a half with the islanders is 55-47-17.
Assistants John Maclean and Tommy Albelin were released. After a season that coached the defense, Albelin leaves less than a calendar year since he was hired. John Maclean worked for three years behind the island bench, focused on the attack and the Power Play.
Those changes seemed to be the obvious, because it became clear that Lou Lamoriello would not return as president of hockey activities and general manager. Lamoriello had a big hand in hiring both Maclean and Albelin and was seen as his boys on the couch.
Darche said he and Roy will work together to hire new assistants to fill the vacancies, while Desrosiers can play an even greater role.
For Roy he will go to the organization's third year, but only his second summer on board. Darche said he wants a fast team, something directly in line with Roy's preferences, in contrast to what Lou had collected.
Bridport:
In Bridport Darche started cleaning the house. Although there is no word about the status of assistant and bridgeport GM Chris Lamoriello, Darche completed the removal of the remaining coaching staff of Bridport.
Rick Kowalsky, the head coach of Bridport, will not return after another disappointing year. It will be a new era in Bridport, something that Darche emphasizes as heavily as everything.
He spoke development as the foundation of every organization, and pointed out that a most of the best attackers in Tampa Bay were not picks in the first round. Bridport has a few pieces, but it's time for change.
Bo Horvat:
Bo Horvat suffered an injury for tournament while he is with Team Canada in the IIHF world championship. At that time some fear had grown, but in the end it is nothing to worry about.
Darche confirmed that Horvat had sustained a small ankle injury that would normally put him aside for 4-6 weeks. He stated that Horvat is already recovering the injury and there is absolutely nothing to worry about.
That was perhaps the best news of all of them. If Horvat had sustained a major injury, it would have been a terrible way for New York before the summer.
