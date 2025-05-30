Sports
Jason Kelce suggests a unique confrontation to determine 2028 Olympic flag football team
There may be an Olympic beef brew between the current American national team and NFL Players who hope to win a gold medal in 2028. Hoping that beef to arrange before it even starts, Philadelphia Eagles -legend Jason Kelce has presented a solution.
On their podcast “New Heights”Jason and Travis Kelce spoke about the idea of NFL players who participated in flag football at the Olympic Games, which was recently approved by competition owners. The recording of NFL players has been resisted by members of the current national teamIncluding Quarterback Darrell 'Housh “Doucette.
Travis Kelce threw the idea away from open try -outs for the Olympic team.
“Is this man afraid of competition?” Asked Travis. “Do you have a try -out and the best players make the team. He just buckles other people to become a member of the sport because they didn't play the specific style of football?”
Jason went that suggestion one step further to a place that TV executives would have drooled. The ex-Eagle said that the current national team should play a team that is completely compiled from NFL stars, and the winning team can represent Team USA in Los Angeles.
“I think a coach who is familiar with flag football should select an NFL representative team,” said Jason Kelce. “That team just has to play this flag football team that has been playing for a long time and has the feeling that they are the best in it and do not need other boys. Then those who win (goes to the Olympic Games).”
According to Jason Kelce, the National Team Team USA should represent if they are really the best players in the country, but he is not sure if that is the case.
Patrick Mahomes van Chiefs, Rams' Matthew Stafford Unveiling Interest level in 2028 La Olympics Flag Football
Bryan Deardo
“If these guys are the best, they should represent Team USA,” Jason added. “I don't know anything about flag football, but I am confident that they are not the best.”
Fortunately, everyone involved has some time to find this out. The 2028 Olympic Games are still three years away, but networking can already compile bids for this potential conflicting football solvest.
