Table tennis Paddle time





IT was the pre-quarterfinal at the WTT-Star mededer Chennai in March and instead of celebrating his victory to celebrate Suravajjula easily stepped aside after the game. It was a moment to cherish for his defeated opponent, the Indian Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal celebrated, mentioning time on his glorious career of two decades. When they later worked together in the doubles to make the semi -final, it was symbolic for the past and the present of Indian table tennis that came together for an encore. It was an honor to play against him and to make him a partner in his last tournament. I am an adult to Sharath Anna, trained with him and presented him with all kinds of questions, says Suravajula. The tournament marked a kind of transition, the new guard who felt their presence. Suravajjula, who recently broke in the top 100 in the world, reached the quarterfinals. Indias highly ranked player, Manav Thakkar made a deep run to the semi -final, the first Indian male paddle to achieve the performance during a Star Contender Tournament. Towards the end of the week, he achieved his career-best ranking of World No. 47, the mark of a rapidly improving player, who is also the world no. 10 in Doubles next to his partner, Manush Shah. I struggled in the first games. But in recent months I have been working on my mental preparations for days that I am not at my best, says Thakkar. The side Suravajjula in action at a WTT event Thakk, Shah and Suravajjula have known each other since their junior days and have been guided by Achanta at different times of their career. The trio has also been given vital exposure to the European club circuit, while Suravajula plays in Austria, Thakkar and Shah, their trade in France and the Czech Republic. Manav and I train independently, but we have been playing together since our under 15 days, says Shah, who was crowned national champion in January. If one of us beats a top player, he also motivates the others, pushes them to focus similar results, Suravajjula adds. Published by: Arunima Jha Published on: May 30, 2025

Published by: Arunima Jha Published on: May 30, 2025

