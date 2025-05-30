Sports
Indian Women Cricket Team gets a crucial world cup heating against Australia
India will organize Australia's Ladies Cricket team for an ODI series of three games in Chennai in September, and offers both teams a necessary preparation just a few weeks before the ICC World Cricket World Cup 2025 starts in India. The matches are played on 14, 17 and 20 September in the Ma Chidambaram Stadium.
This series gets a special meaning because India seems to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Australia in their last ODI meeting in December 2024.
For Captain HarmanPrreet Kaur and her team, it offers a last chance to test combinations and strategies before the global tournament starts on September 29.
The BCCI emphasized that “the three-match ODI series will function as an important preparation for the upcoming ICC Ladies Cricket World Cup 2025.”
Chennais Iconic Stadium makes a welcome return to organizing Womens International Cricket after an absence of 18 years. The last ladies played here were during a quadrangular series from 2007 with India, Australia, England and Nieuw -Zeeland.
Indias preparations also include a White-Ball Tour through England in June-July with five T20i's and three odis. The team has recently shown a promising form, with new talents such as all -rounder Kashvee Gautam who leave their mark alongside established stars.
In the meantime, Indian A parties will be busy organizing Australia A and South Africa A-teams in multiple formats competitions in the same period.
By the World Cup itself, eight teams will compete in locations such as Mullanpur, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram from 26 September to 2 November.
As hosts, India will be looking for Momentum against the dominant Australians, who have won six of the eleven world cups of the ladies who are held so far. With less than two weeks between this series and the World Cup opener, every competition and every performance count for Harmanpreet Kaurs team while they are aimed at writing history about home floor.
