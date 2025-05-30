Lane Kiffin's College Football Playoff Plan sounds tempting

Kirby Smart on the future of the University Football balls Kirby Smart urges leaders to prioritize the future of the game over personal or conference agendas in play -off conversations.

Miramar Beach, Fla. The man with the color came with a plan.

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin, his skin so bronze that he looked like he just got here from the sunny beach, prepared his session with reporters on Tuesday to pitch his idea for a 16-team College Football Playoff.

The play -off plan of Kiffin looks like this:

Sixteen teams. Four rounds. No automatic bids. Each team must earn a large selection. The selection process would include analyzes, combined with a human element.

This was not my first time I heard Kiffins' idea. He walked past me this plan When we spoke in March. At the time I did not like Kiffins' idea. I do not detect irreparable error with the current play-off of 12 teams. However, I didn't hate his idea. And I'm starting to like it more.

In the months since Kiffin drove his idea for the first time, the possibility has a play-off of 16 teams that starts as soon as 2026 has gained steam over conferences. While the future format is still being discussed, it is clear that expansion will probably come, in some form. I am starting to record my hold on the play-off of 12 teams and to accept the reality of a future of 16 teams.

While I listened to SEC Muckety-Mucks debate about the merits of the leading 16-team ideas during the Conferences Spring meetings here this week, I noticed that Kiffins' proposal might remain the best proposal for 16 teams.

CFP -debate: How Secs Greg Sankey has the chance to be a hero instead of villain

Friendly enemies?: LSU's Brian Kelly Issues Schedule Challenge to Big ten

Kiffin's idea certainly surpasses the 4+2+2+1 model the Big ten -Gunsten. That mathematical comparison would sign four car bids on the Big, plus four more for the SEC, two to the Big 12, two to the ACC, one to the best remaining conference champion, and then leave three in large countries. This crock of a plan would reward the prestige of the pre -season conference as much as results in the season. No thanks. Someone pushes this Big Ten -Geesteskind into the wood part and sprinkle the ash on the surface of the sun.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

Kiffins plan is more like the 5+11 model that the Big 12 supports publicly. The ACC also has a supporter of a 5+11 system, and some SEC coaches have a great idea of ​​the idea this week, even while SEC Athletic directors jointly seem more interested in the automatic praying plan that has the favor by the Big ten.

In the 5+11 model, the top five of the conference champions would secure bids, leaving 11 on large ugly bids.

That model would produce brackets that would probably look like Kiffins' plan, but the OLE Miss coach prefers no car bids. So let's play his idea with a look at the rearview mirror.

Herein how the bracket would have seen in the Kiffin model last season, using the latest CFP rankings such as the guide for determining the 16 qualifications.

No. 16 Clemson at number 1 Oregon

Critics of a play-off of 16 teams say that there are 16 teams that deserve play-off and that too many games in the first round would be Duds. But here we have the Big Ten champion against the ACC champion. Then Lanning vs. Dabo Swinney. This would have been appointment, not a guy.

No. 15 South Carolina at no. 2 Georgia

Second expansion and the elimination of divisions made the rivalry in Georgia-South Carolina in 2024 from the schedule. Could a red-hot Gamecocks team disrupt a Georgia team from Gunnar Stockton? It's plausible.

No. 14 Ole Miss at No. 3 Texas

Conferences are now so large that teams do not play half of the other teams in their own competition. Here we have a matchup of two second teams that did not play in the regular season. The Jekyll-and-Hyde rebels stored Georgia but lost from Kentucky. If the good version of Ole Miss showed his face, this game could have been a dozy.

No. 13 Miami at No. 4 Penn State

Do you already like these matchups? What about this, Pitting Cam Ward against Penn States Stout Defense. In the play -off that actually happened, Penn State ran to the semi -final by beating SMU and Boise State. This invoicing with Miami would have been a better matchup.

No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Notre Dame

In the Play -Ooff, the Sun Devils Texas gave everything that can handle in an overtime loss in the Play -off quarterfinals. In this revised bracket, Cam Skattebo would have tested the strength of the Notre Ladies defense. Get this as another game that I would like to see.

No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Ohio State

Holy, Moly. What a dream matchup from two university football samples. Ohio State proved during the late season that it was the best team of the nations. If Alabama couldn't score a touchdown against Oklahoma, I don't see how it could have solved the defense of Ohio States. The game would probably not have realized the hype.

No. 10 SMU at no. 7 Tennessee

De Vols looked pathetic in a play -off loss in the state of Ohio, but this draw in the Neyland Stadium would probably have produced a much other fate. The committee flubbed by a play -off place by Smu. Tien-Win Brigham Young, who defeated SMU during the regular season, had better references, but I wander. Unfortunately, living well when choosing the committees and Figure Smu-Bennesse would at least have been no worse than what we saw in the play-off with SMU-Penn State of Tennessee-ohio State.

No. 9 Boise State at No. 8 Indiana

I detect the potential of the region. Indiana built its play -off case by consistently beating bad or mediocre teams. That is not nothing, but BOise State showed in a loss of 37-34 in Oregon in September that it is a challenge. This matchup with the second place of Heisman Trophy Ashton Jeanty is said to have placed an OG Cinderella, Boise State, against the 2024 slipper-bearing Hoosiers.

No perfect play -off plan for college football

The Kiffin plan and the 5+11 model would have produced the same qualifications last season. In the 5+11 construct, car bonds would have gone to Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, Arizona State and Clemson.

When I had assigned teams to the idea of ​​Kiffins and saw the matchups, I liked his plan more. I dare to say that these first round matchups would have been better in quality than those in the play-off of 12 teams of last seasons.

There is still defects in every system, Kiffin said, but the best system should be 16, and it should be the 16 best teams.

Get rid of vending machines and find a system to get the best 16 teams.

Doesn't sound half bad.

The man with the color has cooked a worthy plan.

Blake TopmeyerIs the National College Football columnist of the USA Today Network. E -mail him on[email protected]and follow him on x@Btoppmeyer.