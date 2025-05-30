Virat Kohli accidentally reveals why he withdrew from test cricket during RCB's IPL Qualifier 1, fans agree: 'Fair Call'





What a vision Virat Kohli was in Mullanpur last night. Always straight in the face of the opposition and celebration every Punjab Kings -wicket as if he were his. But while Vintage Kohli was a pleasure to see, it was also disturbing. Disturbing because it will never happen in test cricket. Kohli has only one match left before he disappears at least four months. His retirement of test cricket means that we would then see him on the cricket field on October 19, when India travels to Australia for a tour with a limited over-over, consisting of three odis and five T20i's. Virat Kohli's old arch enemy returned last night (Surjeet) It is 18 days ago, but the fact that Kohli will never play tests for India is still difficult to digest. But again, if someone carefully followed the IPL match last night between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, the reason was clear. That feared ball outside the stump. It turned out at the beginning of April, early April, Kohli contacted BCCI and his chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar, which he wants to withdraw from Test Cricket. And although the decision was heavily discussed, there was no reason for the most successful test captain of India at the age of 36 to take that step. Or was there? Well, as tough pill as it can be to swallow, Kohli accidentally revealed the reason behind his decision. Kohli scored a sturdy 12 a border of the first ball to open his account, he was outside a ball outside Stump from Josh Hazlewood to Josh Inglis. Fans were upset to see that Kohli, who was repeatedly plagued by this issue in test cricket, also fell on White-Ball formats. Below are some responses. Virat Kohli's misery outside the stump Kohli has been to balls outside more than 20 times in test cricket, including all eight of his resignation in Australia. In the nine innings he hit in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Kohli was not undefeated in the second essay of the Perth Test at 100, but dragged to Slips or Wicketkeeper Alex Carey on the remaining authorities. To be honest, this was the most helpless Kohli saw. In what turned out to be his last resignation in test cricket, Kohli saw the bat breaking on his pads when he hit Steve Smith Scott Boland on the second slip. If the report is true, it was currently that Kohli made a decision to retire. He said, “I'm ready” after India had surrendered to Australia 1-3, but not much took it seriously, but realize a few months later that Kohli did indeed mean it. Kohli's bottom hand, who was once his greatest strength, with time, his weakness, as his inability to find a cure for playing deliveries outside, became stump. He involved it brilliantly when India toured through England in 2018 and he was a captain, but with the age and delaying reflexes, certain things continue to get out of hand despite the efforts. With Sourv Ganguly it was the short ball. With Joe Root it is the incoming winding deliveries. With Dhoni it is a top quality spider. And with Kohli, this was it.

