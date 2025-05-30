Sports
Patrick Mahomes wipes the idea to play Olympic flag football: I will probably leave that to the younger boys
If you set up an All-Star NFL flag football team for the 2028 Olympic Games, there might be a super bowl-winning quarterback might be off the board.
Kansas City Chiefs Star Quarterback Patrick Mahomes pushed the idea that Hed -Petition to play flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games while he spoke with reporters on Thursday.
It is great to be able to show the NFL to the whole world through flag football, but I will probably leave that to the younger boys, Mahomes said reporters after Chiefs Otas on Thursday. I will be a little older by the time that comes around.
Mahomes, who enters his ninth NFL season and turns 30 in September, will be 32 when the matches in Los Angeles start in 2028.
NFL owners unanimously approved a resolution earlier this month, so that the current NFL players can try out for flag football teams for the 2028 Olympic Games. The decision was made with excitement of many NFL stars and leaders who wanted to expand the worldwide footprint of the competitions.
Although Flag Football will make its Olympic debut in 2028, the sport has been played on a worldwide stage for years. US Flag Football Quarterback Darrell Houh Doucette has been a vocal advocate for current flag football players and their consideration for Olympic schedules. Doucette, who led the American national team to the last four global championships, received attention in August when he told TMZ that he had the feeling that he was better than Mahomes. Doucette repeated earlier this month The Washington Post That he thinks that flag football players deserve their chance.
This is a sport that we have played for a long time, and we feel that we are the best at it and we don't need any other guys, Doucette said, 35.
Mahomes teammate, a tight end Travis Kelce, responded to Doucette in a recent episode of his new Heights -Podcast, which he organizes with his brother Jason.
Is this man afraid of competition? Said Kelce. Try a try -out and the best players make the team. He just buckles out of other people to become a member of the sport because they have not played that specific style of football?
When the resolution was approved, USA Football CEO and executive director Scott Hallenbeck recognized that former flag football players will remain part of the comparison and at the same time express excitement for the recording of NFL talent.
Was it happiness to have a talent pool that already contains prominent flagpoet stars that have helped the US to have helped playing football in international competition, said Hallenbeck. Recording players from the NFL only reinforces our ability to build the best possible American national men's team and to achieve our ultimate goal for LA28: to bring two gold medals in flag football. We will continue to develop our high -quality plan that leads the establishment of our national teams. We look forward to working with the NFL on the specific opportunities that NFL players can use to show their skills and to be eligible for selection to Team USA.
According to the resolution, one player can try out on any NFL selection for a certain Olympic team in the country (six countries will participate in human football in 2028). Olympic flag football teams must ensure that their exercises, games and other events are not contrary to player obligations to their respective NFL teams. The games start on July 14, so if the flag football match is held in the first week, the event will be over by the time that many NFL training camps start at the end of July.
(Photo: Matt Kelley/ Getty images)
|
