Sushant Singh is a teacher in South Asian studies at Yale University and advisory editor with The caravan Magazine in India. He served in the Indian army for more than two decades.

In War minus the shootingHis classic report of the World Cup 1996, warned Mike Marqusee for the potential for cricket in South Asia to become simulation – a spectacle where geopolitical tensions replace athletic party, and Stadium cheered in nationalistic songs. There is rarely such an example of the plan by the Board of Control for Cricket in India wide -ceremony of the Indian Premier League for the claimed success of Operation Sindoor – the Indian military reaction to the Pehelgum attacks.

Cricket, Marqusee wrote, had the potential in the region to be an unknown cultural strength; It could also be used to “burn the sintels of the division under the guise of sporting passion”. The BCCI, increasingly often the cricket of the BJP, is determined to take the second option, thereby converting a celebration of sporting excellence into a platform for martial glorification with military leaders present. When BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia states that “Although Cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing bigger than the nation and his sovereignty, integrity and safety,” he does not act as the manager of an inclusive, friendly and non-violent sport, but as a propagandic, subordinate cricket.

The timing is especially cynical, after the IPL was suspended because of the tensions of India-Pakistan where many foreign players experience panic about their safety. Instead of learning from this disruption and maintaining Cricket's independence of geopolitical conflicts, the BCCI has doubledwith a financial donation to the armed forces and the consent of different cricket values.

This can be directly attributed to the BJPs that influence the Indian cricket administration, which is illustrated by important figures such as BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, a close ally of Assam BJP Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and former MP MEPTE MEPTE Burning slogans As Minister of Union during an election campaign. These ties have exacerbated the politicization of cricket and tailored the Indian cricket to the BJPS ultra-nationalist agenda to promote the political goals of Narendra Modis.

This merger of sport and militarism extends to players: Mrs. Dhoni, a Honorary territorial army officerLed to controversy in 2019 by wearing gloves with the Parachute regiments Balidan Dagger Insignia during the World Cup, which initially forbade the ICC before it allowed a changed version. The ICC's poor enforcement, which allows Dhonis regiment theme gloves after political pressure and the green light of the Indian teams military style caps in 2019, reveals how cricket standards bend under nationalist stories promoted by the BCCI managers.

The rules of the International Cricket Council explicitly state that cricket boards should manage things “autonomously” and “ensure that there is no government interference in its administration”. But the International Cricket Council, of course, currently chaired by Jay Shah, son of the Minister of the Interior What Shah. With ICCS -forgery, this militarization is an alarming precedent that could fundamentally change how cricket and other sports work worldwide. If cricket boards start to honor military operations during tournaments, this creates expectations for similar displays during future conflicts.

The move also risks that Cricket becomes a victim of diplomatic tensions. Pakistani players and fans, who are already confronted with visa restrictions and discrimination in Indian cricket contexts, will probably consider this to be further evidence that cricket is being armed against them. This undermines the potential role of cricket as a mechanism for building bridges between unfriendly countries. It is a role that Cricket has successfully played between India and Pakistan in the past.

Much more sinister is the fact that the decision of the BCCI really makes public sentiment about the army for commercial and political gain. The IPL, appreciated as the world's richest cricket League that generates massive income, benefits from nationalist zeal that increases the number of viewers and involvement. By wrapping military tribute to the spectacle of cricket entertainment, the BCCI Commodifies cynical patriotism, even if it tries to look virtuous. This merger of entertainment and military glorification normalizes warfare and makes military actions seem festive and entertaining, instead of the sobering reality of death and destruction that requires serious reflection.

Finally, the biggest power of cricket is in its ability to unite different populations around a shared passion for the game. The decision of the BCCI Breuts this unit by explicitly associating the sport with military actions where parties necessarily entail in geopolitical conflicts. This not only alienates the Pakistani public, but potentially other international cricket communities that are uncomfortable with cricket used as a platform for military celebration. The precedent also raises questions about the responsibilities of cricket boards during future conflicts. Does any military operation have to be honored at cricket events? Should boards refuse to host competitions during conflicts? These questions show how the decision of the BCCI creates unnecessary complications for the future management of Cricket.

The invitation of the BCCI for military leaders for the IPL final represents a fundamental misunderstanding about the right role of sport in modern society. Commercial cricket tournaments must remain spaces where the pursuit of sporting excellence, no military operations, takes centralstage. This decision threatens to transform cricket from an unknown force into an division of political tool, which ultimately reduces both the integrity of sport and the capacity to reduce social, political and national dividing countries.

This coordination of commercial cricket with military triumphalism is an example of Marqusee's foresight criticism that sport is cooperated to serve exclusion nationalist agendas. The tragic paradox of the BCCI decision is deepened of a celebration that occurs as a unity that the divisions that cricket must overcome. As Marqusee himself noted War minus the shooting: “Cricket can be a unifier or distributor, symbol of solidarity or” war minus the shooting. ” It's up to us “