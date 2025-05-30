Sports
Sun Belt & ESPN announces updates for the 2025 football schedule
New OrleansOn the way to the 2025 season, the 25th season of Sun Belt Football, joins ESPN when announcing updates for the 2025 football schedule on Thursday.
The announcement includes kick-off times and network indications for all games during the first three weeks of the season and all midweek matches during the 2025 campaign. 2025. 2025 marks the 14th consecutive year that each Sun Belt Home Game will appear on an ESPN platform or another linear network.
We are delighted to build on a season from 2024 in which the Sun Belt defeated three Autonomy Conference enemies and brought all non-autonomy conferences in the Bowl-season qualification for the third consecutive year, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill said. These Schedulewewh All midweek competitions that are broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2ACKNOWLEDGES The continuous rise of Sun Belt Conference Football and the power of our long -term partnership with ESPN.
App sets neutral place Matchup with in-state enemy Charlotte in the Dukes Mayo Classic in Bank of America Stadiumhome of the National Football Leagues (NFL) Carolina Panthersin Charlotte, NC, will start the linear appearances of the Sun Belts on Friday, August 29, at 19:00 et/6: # # #
The Sun Belt will have six extra linear performances on Saturday 30 August The first full Saturday of the University Football season Mississippi State in Southern Miss at 12:00 pm et/11: 00 AM CT on ESPN; Oude Dominion in Indiana at 2.30 pm et/1: 30 pm CT on FS1; Marshall in Georgia at 3.30 pm et/2: 30 pm CT on ESPN; Coastal Carolina in Virginia at 6:00 PM et/5 pm CT on ACC Network; Georgia State at Ole Miss at 7:45 PM et/6: 45 pm CT on SEC Network and Georgia Southern in Fresno State at 9.30 pm et/8:30 PM CT on FS1.
James Madison in Louisville will be broadcast on Friday 5 September at 7:00 pm et/6 pm CT to Koppen the linear performances of four weeks. Also shown on national linear networks on Saturday 6 September, Troy will be in Clemson at 3.30 pm et/2:30 pm CT on ACC Network; Georgia Southern on USC at 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT on FS1 and ULM in Alabama at 7:45 PM ET/6: 45 pm CT on SEC Network.
A selection framework without a conference Saturday slate on September 13 will contain five linear broadcastMemphis in Troy at 12:00 am et/11: 00 AM CT on ESPNU; South Alabama at 12:45 pm et/11: 45 AM CT on SEC Network at 12:45 pm et/11: 45 am; Iowa State in Arkansas State at 4 p.m. et/3 p.m. CT on ESPN2; Oude Dominion on Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. et/6 p.m. CT on ACC Network and Texas State in Arizona State at 10.30 p.m. et/9.30 p.m. CT on TNT.
Three other GamessWothern Miss in Georgia Southern on Thursday, October 9; Marshall in Coastal Carolina on Thursday, October 30; And Georgia Southern in App State will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2 on Thursday 6 November.
Arkansas State in South Alabama at 7:30 pm et/6:30 PM CT on Tuesday, October 14; South Alabama in Georgia State at 7:30 PM et/6:30 PM CT on Thursday, October 23; And James Madison at 7.30 pm et/6.30 pm CT on Tuesday 28 October, will be broadcast on ESPN2.
As previously announced, the Sun Belt Football Championship match will move until Friday, December 5 and will be broadcast on ESPN at 7 p.m. et/6 p.m. CT. The Primetime Matchup will contain the Champions of the Conferences East and West divisions and will be played on the site of the Division Dinner with the best general conference record.
The Sun Belt comes from a 2024 campaign in which he defeated three Autonomy Conference, his count for 22 of such victories since 2016 and 11 since 2022, when the competition expanded to its current 14-person configuration. The Sun Belt also left all non-autonomy conferences in the display of the Bowl season for the third consecutive year.
With Marshalls 31-3 victory over Louisiana in the 2024 Hercules tire Sun Belt Football Championship match, the Sun Belt had several 10-win teams for the seventh consecutive season and for the fourth consecutive year, several teams had reached several teams prior to Bowl season.
In the Bowl season, the Sun Belt has a .571 Bowl -winning percentage during the Playoff era of the University Football, with only the SEC (.578).
General conference schedule
Thursday 28 August
Saint Francis on Ulm, 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ESPN+
Friday, August 29
App State vs. Charlotte, 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ESPNU
Saturday, August 30
Mississippi State in Southern Miss, 12:00 pm et/11: 00 AM CT ESPN
Oude Dominion in Indiana, 2.30 pm et/1: 30 pm CT FS1
Marshall in Georgia, 3.30 pm et/2: 30 pm CT ESPN
Coastal Carolina in Virginia, 18:00 et/17: 00 hours CT ACC Network
Weber State on James Madison, 18:00 et/17: 00 hours CT ESPN+
State in Southeast -Missouri in the state of Arkansas, 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ESPN+
Morgan State in South Alabama, 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ESPN+
Nicholls in Troy, 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ESPN+
Georgia State at Ole Miss, 7:45 PM et/6: 45 pm CT SEC Network
Rice in Louisiana, 20:00 et/7:00 PM CT ESPN+
Eastern Michigan in Texas State, 20:00 et/7:00 PM CT ESPN+
Georgia Southern in Fresno State, 9.30 pm et/8:30 pm CT FS1
Friday 5 September
James Madison on Louisville, 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ESPN2
Saturday 6 September
Lindenwood at App State, 3.30 pm et/2: 30 pm CT ESPN+
Texas State on UTSA, 3.30 pm et/2: 30 pm CT ESPN+
Troy on Clemson, 3:30 PM ET/2: 30 pm CT ACC network
Arkansas State in Arkansas, 17:00 pm et/4: 00 pm CT ESPN+/SEC network+
Jackson State on Southern Miss, 17:00 et/4: 00 pm CT ESPN+
Missouri State at Marshall 18:00 et/5: 00 pm CT ESPN+
North Carolina Central at Old Dominion 18:00 pm et/17: 00 hours CT ESPN+
Memphis on Georgia State 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ESPN+
Tulane in South Alabama, 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ESPN+
Charleston Southern in Coastal Carolina, 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT ESPN+
Georgia Southern on USC, 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT FS1
Ulm in Alabama, 7:45 PM et/6: 45 pm CT SEC Network
McNees around Louisiana 20:00 et/7:00 PM CT ESPN+
Saturday, September 13
Memphis in Troy, 12:00 pm et/11: 00 AM CT ESPNU
South Alabama on Auburn, 12:45 pm et/11: 45 AM CT SEC Network
Iowa State in Arkansas State, 16:00 pm et/3: 00 pm CT ESPN2
Louisiana on Missouri, 16:00 et/3: 00 pm CT ESPN+/SEC network+
Oost -Kennucky on Marshall, 18:00 et/5: 00 pm CT ESPN+
Jacksonville State in Georgia Southern, 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ESPN+
Murray State in Georgia State, 7:00 PM et/6:00 PM CT ESPN+
Oude Dominion at Virginia Tech, 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ACC Network
App State at Southern Miss*, 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ESPN+
East Carolina in Coastal Carolina, 7.30 pm et/6.30 pm CT ESPN+
Texas State in Arizona State, 22:30 pm et/9: 30 pm CT TNT
Thursday, October 9
Southern Miss in Georgia Southern*, 19:30 pm et/6: 30 pm ct or 20:00 pm et/19: 00 pm CT ESPN/ESPN2
Tuesday, October 14
Arkansas State in South Alabama*, 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT ESPN2
Thursday, October 23
South Alabama in Georgia State*, 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT ESPN2
Tuesday 28 October
James Madison on Texas State*, 7:30 PM et/6.30 pm CT ESPN2
Thursday, October 30
Marshall in Coastal Carolina*, 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT ESPN/ESPN2
Thursday, November 6
Georgia Southern at App State*, 19:30 pm et/6: 30 pm ct or 20:00 pm et/7: 00 pm CT ESPN/ESPN2
Thursday, November 13
Troy at Old Dominion*, 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT ESPN
Thursday, November 20
Louisiana at Arkansas State*, 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT ESPN
Friday December 5
Sun calls Football Championship Game, 19:00 et/6:00 PM CT ESPN
* Sun Belt Conference Game
|
