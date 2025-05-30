



World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka van Wit -Russia took on Friday to pretenting and bossy coaches and said there was no room for them in the sport. Sabalenka, who won three Grand Slams, together with 20 Tour titles, said that some coaches had put her in the past and told her that she would not be much in tennis. “It's not about pushing me too hard,” said Sabalenka in a press conference after her 6-2, 6-3 third round victory over Olga Danilovic from Serbia. “I have always been quite motivated and they didn't have to push me. But I have heard a lot. Saying that I am not smart enough, that I am stupid and I will never make it and I have nothing to reach the top.” Editor's Picks 2 Related Asked how she responded to those comments, Sabalenka said: “I just laughed and said:” We will see. “” Sabalenka has been one of the most dominant players on the ladies tour in recent years and won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2023 and 2024 and the US Open Crown 2024. She has earned almost $ 35 million in prize money in her career. “I think I want to send a quick message to them to see their job, because I honestly think they know nothing and they can stop to save other players,” she said. Sabalenka is one of the gambling favorites at Roland Garros-with +260 Opportunities from Friday at ESPN Bet-But She is more than happy to be the favorite tag for four-time champion Iga Swiateek (+240). “It's hard to predict in the tennis of women, you know. Let's just leave it [the favourite tag] On Iga since she won it, what, three times in a row, really, right? “Sabalenka said.” … I'll just leave it for her. “ Swiatek had a restless pre-tournament Swing, but the Polish player has been in good shape since Roland Garros started. Sabalenka has also steamed her opponents and only admitted 10 games by the first three rounds. She founded a meeting with No. 16 Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the fourth round. Reuters has contributed to this report.

