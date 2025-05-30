



The Buffalo Sabres today announced that the Jarmo Jarmo hired Kekalainen as a senior adviser to the teams. In his role, Kekalainen will report to general manager Kevyn Adams and will be involved in all areas of the hockey department. While we navigated in the process of accepting for this role, it quickly became clear that Jarmo was an ideal candidate to increase our front office front, Adams said. From his extensive history in Scouting, his long term of office as NHL's general manager and his enormous experience at the international and European Pro levels, Jarmo has a remarkable CV and a long history of success in this competition. I spoke with a number of candidates about this role and it is clear to me that Jarmo fits perfectly with our team. I could no longer be excited to add another important piece to our front office while we continue to add our employees. Kekalainen was hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets to be their general director in February 2013 and became the first-born managing director in the NHL history in European managing. During his intake term of office in Columbus, Kekalainen supervised the most successful piece of Blue Jackets -Hockey in team history, including the teams four best pointed totals in franchise history. Kekalainen was at the helm for five of Columbus Six Playoff performances of all time and supervised Columbus very first Playoff series victory, which came during a series of four consecutive Playoff performances from 2016-17 to 2019-2020. Kevyn and I already had a strong working relationship from my time with the Blue Jackets and when we first started talking about this opportunity, it immediately felt like a natural fit, Kekalainen said. “We are tailored to our philosophies and share the same core beliefs about how to build a winning team. I am enthusiastic to help in every area that I can and think that I can offer a new perspective to supplement the staff if we try to improve our schedule this season. Before he came to the Blue Jackets, Kekalainen spent three years as general manager of Jokerit in Finlands Mens Professional League. He also spent 15 seasons in Front Office roles in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues. He started as an explorer with the senators in 1995-96, while at the same time serving as general manager of HIFK in SM-Liiga. He was appointed director of player staff for the senators in 1999 before he joined the Blues in 2002 as director of amateur scouting. Prior to the 2005-06 season, Kekalainen was appointed as the Blues Assistant General Manager. In his role he was involved in all facets of hockey activities, including professional scouting efforts and the supervision of the clubs amateur scouting and concept preparations. In the seven concepts in which Kekalainen served as director of Amateur Scouting or Assistant General Manager, the Blues 32 NHL players set up, of whom 12 played at least 500 career -NHL matches. Among the choices during his term of office, five players (Lars Eller, Erik Johnson, TJ Oshie, David Perron, Alex Pietrangelo) were who overshadowed the 1,000 career -Game censer and two goalkeepers (Jake Allen, Ben Bishop) who wins minus 200 NHL. At the international level, Kekalainen served as an assistant -all -round director of Team Finland at both the 2014 Olympic Games and the 2016 Hockey World Cup. He helped the team to conquer a bronze medal at the 2014 Olympic Games, Finland's second consecutive Olympic bronze medal. As a player, Kekalainen played collegially at Clarkson University before signing at the Boston Bruins in 1989-90. He played 55 career -NHL games and recorded 13 points (5+8). He also played professionally in Finland and Sweden and represented his country at the IIHF World Junior Championship 1986 and the Canada Cup 1991.

