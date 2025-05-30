Ahmedabad: The Ultimate Table Tennis from 2025 is ready to start here on Saturday in the EKA Arena, with Dabang Delhi TTC taking on Jaipur Patriots in the opening match of the season.

The Paris Olympian from 2024 and India's highly ranked ladies Singles-Paddler, Sreeja Akula, will make her debut for the Patriots on the opening day.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad was the first player to be signed during the player design last season, but eventually had to take off the competition due to an unfortunate Lies stress fracture.

Although Akula has been struggling since her return of a two-month injury, the Patriots chose to use their rights to match and retain it in the very first UTT game auction last month.

“It just takes me some time to get into the groove,” said Sreeja The bridge On the sidelines of the press conference before the tournament. “I work a lot on improving my fitness and strength.

“Technically, I also try to improve my backhand and I strive to be more consistent,” she added.

Akula may have a stiff challenge in the very first match, because she may be set up against DIYA Chitale of Dabang Delhi, who defeated her in the National Table Tennis Championships Women's Final in the 2025 in January.

Chital, now one of the more prominent names in the Indian Table Tennis Landscape, was a child who saw the action that unfolded from the stands in the inaugural edition of UTT in 2017.

“Since the competition started, I have been very enthusiastic about it and I always wanted to play in it. I got my chance in 2023, and it was so exciting. Every year I am looking forward to it when it will happen,” said Chital, who was the striking performer of India at the 2025 ITTF world championships in Doha earlier this month.

Chitale's ladies Doubles partner during her run in the round of 16 at the world championships, Yashashwini Gordade, will appear for a new team in U Mumba.

Gordade, who made her UTT debut last season, was part of the winning team Goa Challengers in 2024.

The Goa Challengers will try to complete a hat trick of titles in the competition, after they have won both editions since the return of UTT after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 Pandemie.

Challengers are led by Hardet Desai, a local star from Gujarat. Planning with people like Manush Shah and Manav Takkar to miss the tournament with obligations elsewhere, Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Dabang Delhi) will be two Indian men -stars to keep an eye on.

“This is the first time we play in Gujarat, including that in Ahmedabad, and I am happy,” said Desai.

“I am from Gujarat, I was born and raised, and so I hope to enjoy a lot of support,” he chuckled.

The expectations of Desai will be put to the test because the ruling champions, Goa Challenger, compete against debutants and hosts of Ahmedabad SG Pipers in the second game of the opening day.

The Ahmedabad SG Pipers start the tournament as underdogs. They were received a bodyblow, even before the tournament started, with their star player and first recruit, Manika Batra, who had withdrawn with an injury.

They were caught in Ayhika Mukherjee, and the Asian games double bronze medal winner has big shoes to fill in the side led by Ricardo Walter.

“Manika brings a lot of experience. So when I heard the news, it was a bit sad for the team,” Walter said this publication. “She was our first choice, but in the end we have to manage it. Ayhika is now playing for us and we are in good team spirit.

“Yes, we had this change with Manika, and maybe we are now underdogs, but I think we can use it and try to beat the other teams,” Walter added with a smile.

Format

The eight teams in the battle are divided into two groups of four teams each. Each team will be confronted with three teams in his group and two other teams of the opposite group.

Each tie will witness two singles for men, two women's hangers and a mixed double match. Each competition contains three games.

Unlike the standard standards, the UTT will be a golden point. If players are in a game at 10-10, the one who wins the next point will be the game instead of the usual two-point foremost system.

The team that wins eight games winn the draw.

2025 UTT -Squadrons