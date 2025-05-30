



Andrew Thomas, who led the Union County (Lake Butler) football team to the semi -finals of the FHSAA Rural State this last season, is relieved of his duties as main football coach and athletics director of the Tigers. In the best interest of the football program of the Union County High School, both in the immediate and long term, the decision was made to participate in head coach Andrew Thomas, Mike Rippelinger, chief inspector of schools for the Union County School District, said via e-mail. Union County appreciates the success coach that Thomas had during his term of office and may he continue to have a successful career. Rippelinger spoke with Thomas this morning and he informed him about the change. Become a member Mainstreet does not have a payment wall, but the paving pound journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this essential work possible. Thomas, who led Trenton football to two class 1A State titles in three years (2013 and 2015), started coaching at Uchs in 2020. He led the Tigers to two semi -final performances in his five seasons and never had a lost season in Lake Butler. Thomas finished with a general record of 46-14 for a profit percentage of .767. Last fall, Union County (10-2) lost to the final state champion Madison County, 34-8, on November 29 in the semi-finals of the FHSAA rural state. Two years ago, Union County finished 8-4 after a loss of 17-14 in Madison County in the final of the rural region, and only one match for the semi-final of the state. In 2021, Union County ended the regular season for the first time since 2012 unbeaten. It was the first time that the Tigers had been unbeaten since the 11-0 team lost to Newberry, 18-13, in the class 1A State Playoffs under head coach Ronny Pruertt. Chiefland, however, collapsed Union County, 29-27, in the class 1A-Region 3 final to hand over the tigers (12-1) their only loss of the season. Thomas's other semi -final performance was in 2022. The Tigers (8-3) lost in Northview (Bratt), 21-11, and denied the program his first trip to the State title game since 2003. In Union County he won his 100one Game in general as a coach with a victory of 28-12 in Dixie County (Cross City) in 2021. Rippelinger said that an interim head coach will be called to lead the program the following season, because a search is performed to find and hire the next head coach for the next spring. Union County (Lake Butler) was recognized as the top 1a classification during the 2022-23 school year with Thomas who served as director of Athletics. Thomas said that if the timing is good, he will give a comment. Note of the editors: This story has been updated to record the right general record and the winning percentage.

