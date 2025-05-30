Tennis Best bets for Friday 30 May

2025 Roland Garros Best bets for Friday 30 May

The second major of the tennis season 2025 is here. The top players in the world are in Paris, France for the 2025 French open in the next two weeks, and the action in Roland Garros should be great to check. I will post best bets every day during the tournament, so vsin is the place to be if you like gambling on tennis. If you are not yet a subscriber, I would recommend becoming a VSIN Pro soon. I constantly give analysis of all largest events, and this is the best time of the year for this sport.

I would also like to propose strongly to check the Pro Picks page during the day. That is where Gill Alexander will post his French open best bets. Gill is doing great to handle tennis A figuresWhat is a staple of our live vsin programming. Although I try to write down as many of my plays as possible, I occasionally add things to that page during the day. That is also where I post plays for smaller ATP and WTA events, and my challenger level plays exclusively live on that page.

With all this out of the way, let's go on Friday 30 May in a number of French open picks for day 6.

Karen Khachahanov vs. Tommy Paul

I posted a Khachanov Moneyline game on the Picks page on Wednesday, because I had the feeling that the line would move a little. If you still want to be staring at Khachanov, you now have to play it closer to -135. But to be honest, I would like to propose to bring the Russian to -150.

Paul is 2-0 in two career meetings with Khachanov, but the American is now injured. It was visible in his heroic comeback of two set against Marton Fucsovics' final round. Paul eventually won those 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4, but his movement was not entirely there and he shivered quite often in pain. Paul then noticed after the game that he has a lower abdominal injury. Well, he may have overcome that to beat Fucsovics, but doing this against Khahanov will be a completely different challenge. Khachanov is better than Fucsovics in almost everything on a tennis court.

These are also the most favorable conditions that Khachanov has ever had against Paul. In addition to the American while he is injured, playing in Paris should mean that Khachanov does not have to become too low to hit his foundations. That is one thing that the Russian has had problems with in his career.

With Paul's movement compromised, Khachanov will not have to deal with a huge athletic disadvantage. And that should really make the difference in the world for him. If this competition comes down to only serving, returning and the ball striking, with less grinding and fighting, Khachanov would have to win.

Betting: Khachanov ML (-123-1.5 units)

Sebastian Korda vs. Frances Tiafoe

It seems that there is some sharp action on Korda in this competition, and that gives me some break. I like to adapt the same amount to sharp gamblers, but I can't bring myself to doing it here. That said, I'm only going to risk a unit on this piece, and I was originally planning to go bigger. So I don't take what I see on the VSIN gambling page light light.

It is simply difficult not to love Tiafoe's Grand Slam -Tree tree in this competition. Although Tiafoe has never been further than the third round at Roland Garros, he is a double US Open Semifinalist. Tiafoe has always played his best tennis in the largest stages, and it feels like the opposite applies to Korda.

I am also the way Tiafoe corresponds to Korda on clay. I know that Korda has won three in a row in this head-to-head series, but Tiafoe won the only earlier meeting on Clay. That was of course in 2022, when Tiafoe 4-6, 7-6 (2) won, 6-4 in Estoril. That was a long time ago. But do you know what? Since then, not much has changed in the way Korda plays. The 24-year-old is a talented ball striker, he moves well for his size and he can be great when he shoots all the cylinders. But he also touches very flat strokes, which is not that effective on clay. And as far as this season, more often than not, Korda is not showing up with clean, overwhelming baseline game.

This simply feels like a match in which Tiafoe's power to hit with a heavy top spider, mix some drops and the net approaching will come in handy. His variety can be a real tool in slower circumstances, and he must consider this an opportunity to change his Klei-Court story.

Ml (+102)

2025 Record: 712-696-1 (+18.16 units)

Vsin Split tennis betting

Tennis opportunities

Gill Alexander's sleeping The Book Podcast