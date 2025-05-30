The Philadelphia flyers want to improve this summer. General Manager Danny Briere and President of Hockey Activities Keith Jones have said several times to the media and only the audience in general that the time of those who have been raising the players in this rebuilding is over. They have their eyes aimed at adding talent to this selection. And according to a recent report, one addition could be the young Minnesota Wild Center Marco Rossi.

It has been a long time since this player and the team was connected. Firstly, the Minnesota Wild Arent is completely in love with the idea that Rossi is an option in the long term as a top-six center. They already have Joel Eriksson EK in the first place and it seems that they want to bank on younger prospect Danila Yurov, who has just signed his entry -level contract, as a player in their own image compared to Rossi. Mix that with the young Austrian center as a limited free agent this summer and wants to sign for several years for some security, but De Wilde is careful, and you now get the team that has prepared him ninth, in general to act before he turns 24 years old.

When it comes to the flyers, they have monitored the player. The name Rossis came up when De Wild was strongly interested in Cutter Gauthier when Philadelphia had to deal with that whole issue around their former prospect in January 2024 before he finally handed him to the Anaheim Ducks. So the Flyers Rossi kept in the back of their heads in the orange and black.

Fast forward to this Wednesday and with the rumors about the availability of Rossis that are becoming more and more louder, one report connected the flyers as a team that is again interested in acquiring the young center. And it makes perfect sense. A 23-year-old center that just scored 60 points is normally not available, and it just happens that he might resolve the biggest issue of Philadelphias in his selection.

The next day because they took this trip in chronological order, the sound of course became even louder. Daily Faceoffs Anthony di Marco posted on Twitter that there is no fit between the Flyers and Rossi, and notes that the Wild Young Winger Tyson Foerster wants or One of the Flyers later first round picks.

Regarding. Marco Rossi: I don't think there is a fit W/ Phi at the moment. Speak with sources, the #Mnwild Would like that Tyson Foerster or one of the late 1st of Phi; Phi is also not interested. Rossi's contract questions would be “too much” for both teams.@Dailfaceoffoff Anthony on Marco (@adimarco25) May 29, 2025

Only a few hours after this was posted, the Flyers Foerster signed again for his bridge contract and we all know that the team is keeping him too much to exchange him for really every player who is similar to his level.

The aforementioned picks of the first round would be the 22nd general choice that the flyers of the Colorado Avalanche, or the choice that the flyers of the Edmonton Oilers grabbed that could be somewhere between 30 to 32 to the 30th to 32 in June. That is it, apparently.

Dissolk from Marcos almost reports, Anthony Sanfilippo that have added more contextual information. He supported the idea that both Foerster and one of the later 2025 picks are not assets in the first round that the flyers want to give up for Rossi. Sanfilippo added that although the wild could be interested in acquiring something like one of the picks of the first round, Minnesota not specifically early in exchange for Rossi, which is crucial.

Discussions have happened between the Wild and Flyers with regard to Rossi, but it certainly sounds like no offers or even hypothetical offers have been submitted. That is where we are currently. The flyers have not officially rejected an offer from Rossi for one of those first round picks, but everything we know that according to someone around the flyers, they would not want to separate from Marco Rossi.

As a result, we now ask questions. Especially, why and how do we hear about this and what could the source mean.

Look further into the reports

Let's think a little bit. Spill some thoughts on the digital page.

So all this information certainly sounds like it comes from the flyers. But as we all know, the flyers are an organization that keeps everything as close to their vest as possible. The transactions that we have seen were usually reported out of nowhere by Elliote Friedman and then confirmed minutes later by the team or one of the most important sources for everything flyers. Every remarkable trade that happened with Danny Briere and Keith Jones who were in charge were not stretched for several days, but rather came together.

What raises the question: why do we hear about this?

We do not doubt the validity of these reports at all. But, maybe It is a kind of public negotiation. That's just a theory. The flyers announced that they do not really consider Rossi as a player who is worth exchange a first round pick, so that other teams can doubt their own appreciation and try to get him for less, for the flyers to dive in with the best offer that might be one of those choices, or several of their different picks in the second round. Something like that. It just feels like these reports are deliberately captured for everyone to pick up and make it look like Rossi is going to go much less in an exchange than everyone had expected.

Because this all feels like a lot of information is missing. Because every person online came to the conclusion that the flyers did not want to say goodbye to a 30th-overal for a 23-year-old center that only scored 60 points that does not feel good. Picks are thrown around in the first round, especially in this shallow 2025 NHL concept for everyday players at the Trade Deadline and would be moved for less controllable assets than players such as Rossi. Something is just not adding. Each team would close such a deal.

It is either the flyers have planned something else for those picks, perhaps they want to go up in the round for which top perspective falls unacceptable, or as part of a package for an even better young center than Rossi or we see only a small part of this trade discussion and what assets are involved.

Marco Rossi can still be a flyer, but maybe we should wait for something concrete to judge something that has to do with this front office. If it comes out that it was really as simple as the flyers who rejected the wild because they wanted the 30th overal for Rossi, then we will gladly be critical of the team. At the moment they put everything on a break until a kind of movement is made.

As always, there is always a reason why we hear a report on the flyers at a certain time and what the source is.

Never a boring moment.