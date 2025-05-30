The milestone for Waca Ground Improvement Project

The iconic Waca ground has reached an important milestone in its redevelopment of several millions of dollars, with a topping ceremony held to mark the completion of the highest structural point of the Waca land improvement project.

The ceremony was held at level three of the new state-of-the-art building, with a panoramic view of the CBD of Perth, Matagarup Bridge and Optus Stadium.

It was attended by project partners and important stakeholders, including deputy premier and sports and recreation minister Rita Saffioti who re -confirmed the dedication of the WA government to the project with an extra $ 15 million allocated in this year's state budget.

“Our governments register investments in sports infrastructure helps to support iconic projects such as the Waca Ground Improvement project, to serve a growing community of city center and to support cricket at all levels,” she said.

We have a long and proud cricket history in this state, and this enormous redevelopment of the famous Waca ground will support our cricketers for many years to come.

It is important that redevelopment will also offer community facilities and facilities of world class for the growing number of people and families moving to the East-Perth area.

John Stephenson, CEO of WA Cricket, said that the milestone marks an important step in the direction of delivering a revitalized Waca land that will serve as a world-class sports and entertainment location.

“Today's milestone is a powerful symbol of what can be achieved when sport, government and community come together with a shared vision,” he said.

This is more than a cricket project, it is about creating an area that brings people together. Were proud to build a space that reflects the spirit and diversity of our community.

The construction is led by ADCO constructions, one of the leading builders of Australia, whose team has worked closely with WA Cricket and project partners on the exciting development.

The Waca Ground Improvement Project, jointly funded by the Australian Government, the West -Australian Government and the City Perth, in collaboration with WA Cricket and Cricket Australia, will deliver:

Boutique Multi-use sports and entertainment location with 10,000 capacity.

State-of-the-art powerful and community facilities, including an indoor center with 10 jobs.

An aquatic facility in a community resort style, including a six -lane outside 50 meters of swimming pool, indoors the swimming pool and water slides.

A public café, with seats inside and outside.

A community health, fitness and welfare facility with a view of the Waca ground.

A revitalized museum that inspires the rich history and heritage of the Waca site and inspires the next generation.

Infusion of Aboriginal cultural story in the planning and design.

A playground for all possibilities and other inclusive facilities.

The Waca Ground Improvement Project is part of the $ 1.7 billion City deal from Perth, to help guarantee the long-term provision and liveability of Perth and to stimulate the economic, social and ecological sustainability of the city.

Infrastructure, transport, regional development and minister of local government Catherine King responded to the milestone.

We are committed to collaborate with the West -Australian government and the city Perth to deliver infrastructure that benefits the community of Perth, “she said.

Today is an important milestone for the Waca ground redevelopment, which will improve quality of life, support economic activity and produce it on the great sporting legacy of West -Australia.

Deputy Lord Mayor City from Perth Bruce Reynolds also recognized the important event.

The revitalization of this iconic WA sports institution is a fantastic example of how all government levels can come together to deliver new, much-needed community facilities, “he said.

With a multitude of city -cool projects, the city Perths $ 25 million investment in the Waca Ground Aquatic Facility as part of the Historical Deal Perth City is about building a growing, livable and sustainable capital for the coming generations.

The redevelopment is on schedule for completion in November 2025. Click here for more information about the Waca Ground Improvement Project.