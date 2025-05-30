Edmonton Oilers go back to SCF with 6-3 victory over Dallas in Game 5

Article content
The Edmonton Oilers return to the Stanley Cup final.
The Edmonton Oilers return to the Stanley Cup final.
Article content
Article content
The Edmonton Oilers galloped from the gate in Dallas on Thursday evening, open the score with an early Power-Play goal before stroking a 3-0 lead and chased Jake Oettener.
The stars hit back for two, but then Edmonton was not a shot for a Breakaway from Connor McDavid in the second the lead to 4-2. And after Skinner allowed a softie to bring the score to 4-3, Evander Kane has expanded the lead again and Kasperi Kapanen pushed the empty nicer to end him.
Advertisement 2
Article content
And as we saw in competitions three and four, did the oilers locked it up, so that only four shots were able to take in the third and tonight? None in the last ten minutes.
Here is the story of the tape
Stuart Skinner. 6. Solid early stop on Johnston. Skinner left an edmonton turnover completely alone and could not kick the 3-1. An important Save Shorted Against Harley held the game 3-1. Huge second period saves on marchment and bourque to keep it 3-1. Rantans stopped on the horsepower, but then the Hintz shot could not grab the 3-2. Gifted Dallas the 4-3 with a shot that cannot go early in the third. A critical stop on Blackwell held it 5-3. Stopped seventeen of twenty tonight. Full figures for Out Duling Jake Oettinger in Back-to-Back Western Conference Finals.
Connor McDavid. 8. Brought the puck out of the corner of Low and screwed a perfect food straight to a waiting Corey Perry in front for the 1-0. One shot on the second pp. Involved between the Kulak 3-1 turnover. Two key knew hk in a second period. Like a shot from a cannon, McDavid pursued a loose puck of a blocked shot from Ekholm and double-beaten Desmith for the 4-2. Harley got in and almost demolished the Puck five-hole on Desmith. A bargain in the third. Sixty -three percent on face. Held the Clarence Campbell Claret after the game.
Article content
Advertisement 3
Article content
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. 5. A clearly on a second period. A solid defensive performance in 16:51.
Corey Perry. 6. The timeless miracle opened the score by planting at the top of the fold and bending a perfect McDavid -Center card at home, High Glove just past Oettier.
Mattias Ekholm. 6. Make a very welcome return to play, after a long absence interrupted only by a single service on 11 April. Ignored an interference call after a long fire exercise in the end of Edmonton and the stars scored the 3-2 on the resulting PP. But with a blocked shot that McDavid took the other way for the 4-2.
Evan Bouchard. 7. Absorbed a high stick that turned into a Power Play van Oilers and the 1-0 goal. Only had to play 20:40, a total of twenty -five services. Solid effort in the clinch game.
Leon Draisaitl. 8. VESLA not one but two Dallas stars (Johnston and Lindell) off the wall and transferred the puck to McDavid, who in turn fed Perry for the 1-0. Fed Kane for a enveloping opportunity. Shot a one-timer from a Kapanen feed just wide. A Walman Headman Pass received and was driven the middle and handed it to Kane who waved him for the 5-3 for the 5-3. Strong rearheck deep in his own zone in the third. Fifty percent on draws. +2. He was an absolute horse outside. +11 in the late season.
Advertisement 4
Article content
Evander Kane. 7. Drew a high sticking minor in the first. Almost 4-1 with a cover attempt. Then just missed a chance of a Bouchard recording from the point. Take a Draisaitl pass hard out and then threw it in the lock where it was a Dallas star and the 5-3. That was a dagger. Kanes fifth of the post season. Very effective on the second line.
Kasperi Kapanen. 6. Almost 4-1 with an agile deflection of a Kulakschot in the front. A pass to Draisaitl for a chance that he just missed. Scored the 6-3 empty-network. Led the club with seven hits.
Jake Walman. 8. The Oilers Best Defender in the Clinching Game Five. Beautiful skates in these, several times moving pucks out of danger. Saw the slow Dallas change and quickly manned the puck to Arvidsson with a long, spot-on pass to make the score on 2-0. A great defensive stuff on Duchene in the second. A nice chief pass to Draisaitl on the 5-3. +12 in this play -offs. What an acquisition.
Advertisement 5
Article content
John Klingberg. 5. Vecht. Bent but did not break.
Adam Henrique. 6. Actively involved in the slot machine that eventually led to the 3-0 goal of Skinner. Key clearly in the third. Very smart defensive performance. 67% on the dot.
Jeff Skinner. 7. Return for the first time since Game One of the LA series and hit a loose puck for the 3-0 home. That, after waiting of 1,078 regular seasons before his first Stanley Cup -Play -offs Marker. Wise skated a puck from his own for safety after a Dallas -Push. Back-to-back shots on an effective shift of the second period. Another strong back check early in the third. On the ice with only 3:00 left. That is trust.
Trent Frederic. 6. First helped to make the 3-0 with a hard pre-check and then a strong stick at the front. Well -deserved assist. Strong defensive stick in the third. Five hits laid. Countless smart, safe defensive decisions made.
Advertisement 6
Article content
Darnell nurse. 8. Torn a bit too far to the distant wall on the Kulak turnover. But a hard, heavily defensive game in his own zone late in the second to interrupt a Dallas cycle, to clear the zone safely and to get the 4-2 lead to the room after two. On the right side of the Puck a large part of the night. 5V5 He was 19-8, 70%. High dangers 8-1 5V5. Everywherelex cells. Ten hits to lead the club.
Brett Kulak. 5. It really fought early. Dallas handed the 3-1 goal with a carefree turnover when he came out behind his own net. A shot from the point was dangerously deflected by kapanen but stayed outside. It turned around again in the second and then took on a crochet call. Solid defensive game in his own zone contributed to the 4-2 series. Strong finished, with high dangers 5V5 10-1.
Mattias Janmark. 6. Shot through the middle like a bullet from a gun, the Arvidsson passed pass and then placed five-hole for the 2-0. That led to a Jake Oettinger -Pull.
Advertisement 7
Article content
Vasily Podkolzin. 6. This line turned into a hard, grinding, very effective shift in the Dallas zone at the end of the first. Shot block on the second period hk.
Viktor Arvidsson. 7. Glifts a well-timed pass to the middle from the wall for a heavily charging Mattias Janmark who moved the 2-0. A large part of the aforementioned hard first period cycle. MANAGEMENT FIFT FOR THE PUCK ABOUT THE DALLAS ONLINE IN THE DERREE. Seventy percent CF 5V5.
Now on bluesky @kurtleavins.bsky.social. I also find me on threads @kleavins, twitter @kurtleavins, Instagram at Leavinson hockey and Mastodon [email protected]. This article is not generated.
Leavins: Oilers-Dallas Game Grades Game 4
Staples: Oilers-Dallas Game Grades Game 3
Leavins: Oilers-Dallas Game Grades Game 2
Staples: Oilers-Dallas Game Grades Game 1
In memory of Bruce McCurdy, 1955-2025.
Don't miss the news that you should know Edmontonjournal.comAnd Edmontonsun.comto your bookmarks and Register here for our newsletters.
Article content
|
Sources
2/ https://edmontonjournal.com/sports/hockey/nhl/cult-of-hockey/edmonton-oilers-punch-ticket-to-the-stanley-cp-finals-with-6-3-win-over-dallas-in-game-5-cult-of-hockey-player-grades
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]