Table tennis: “I was looking at the promotion very sharp in the stands”

The sixth edition of the Indianoil Ultimate Table Tennis is about to unleash a spectacular showcase of Sporting Excellence, starting on Saturday 31 May in the EKA Arena of Ahmedabad. In the next 16 days, fans will witness 23 exciting encounters before the championship reached his crescendo on 15 June.

On Saturday, fireworks with double header promise the very first serve. Dabang Delhi TTC will be in the opening match against Jaipur Patriots, while debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers will test their courage against Dempo Goa Challengers in the evening conflict. Every moment of this high-actane promotion will reach viewers through Star Sports Khel and Star Sports Tamil, with streaming available on Jiohotstar.

The most fascinating story of the tournament is by DIYA Chital, the most important female paddler of India, who has been transformed from an enthusiastic spectator to the most valuable Indian player of the competition. Her journey from the stands to Stardom embodies the growing influence of the competition on Indian table tennis.

I was in the stands and looked at the campaign very sharp when the first season of UTT took place. Since the competition started, I have been very enthusiastic about it and I have always wanted to play in it. I got my chance in 2023 and it was so exciting. Every year I look forward to when it will happen, said Diya, who will again represent Dabang Delhi in the competition.

