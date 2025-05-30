Still undecided, SEC has the key to the play -off of the college -football, since 5+11 layout wins steam

Miramar Beach, Fla. – the sec not on his attitude in the future College Football Playoff -classification; It just doesn't know what it wants.While the other nine competitions throughout the country prefer one of the two in the discussionThe SEC remains in the dark after its annual spring meetings, making it the actual authority about the future of sport.

Sources describe the three days of debate and discussion among coaches and managers in the Sandestin Hilton as, sometimes, heated. SEC Civilians distributed a seven-page document to a small group of reporters on Thursday afternoon. The document, filled with data on the depth and power of the SEC, painted an image of what the SEC demands is the center of the selection process of the new CFP: strength of the schedule.

The document entitled “A regular seasonal glove“Repeated the undercurrent managers and coaches during these meetings: the SEC deserves more attention and recognition of the CFP selection committee – and perhaps they would have to implement a few more data points that have favored the record strength and schedules of the SEC in recent decades.

“This is what the decisions want to understand and we must have a better clarity about the criteria that inform those decisions,” said sec-commissioner Greg Sankey during a 47-minute session with reporters who mainly focused on the future of the CFP.

Ultimately, those decisions are made by a 13-person panel of athletic directors, former coaches and a member of the media. They rely on data, yes, but that only informs their decisions, which remain somewhat unclear, especially with the public. The CFP also does not weigh the power of the record in its decision -making, a protocol that has been 11 years ago since the establishment of the CFP.

Three SEC teams participated in the first iteration of the play-off of 12 teams, but none went on to the national champion match for the second consecutive year. The last time that happened was 20 years ago in the Bowl Championship Series era.

The absence of three teams with three losses (Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina) irritated a few within SEC's Halls. The SEC, in his hand -out, said that the conference ended in five statistics number 1 in each of the last 10 years. Four of those statistics, hosted or owned by media partner ESPN, include strength of schedule, power of record, the SP+ (a predictive model) and the Football Power Index (another predictive model).

“How will a 9-3 SEC team be evaluated against others who may have one or two losses?” Asked Sankey. “The strictness of this schedule is unique and it is only compared to. How is that best respected in this national evaluation system?”

Sankey also pointed to the 2023 season, when Georgia was omitted with one loss from the play-off of four teams after losing Alabama in the SEC Championship match.

“Not much noise about them,” Sankey said. “Being unbeaten was never an expectation to be selected in the four-team (play-off), that's just not perfect criteria. Otherwise the state would be North Dakota there. It is a bit extreme, but you understand the point.”

However, this week, the information of the SEC that praises its strength was not the big story along the beautiful sandy white beaches of Sandestin. The position of the SEC on a CFP format took an unexpected turn on Wednesday, when coaches came from meetings and shared that they prefer to prefer a 5+11 model in a 16-team format. That model, which is supported by the ACC, BIG 12 and the group of 6 conferences, offers five automatic places for the five highest ranked conference champions and rewards 11 at-large berths based on the committee's ranking.

The Big Ten supports a 4+4+2+2+1 model that rewards it and the SEC four automatic qualifications, and two for the ACC and Big 12, told Sources to CBS Sports. The highest ranked group of 6 champion is also promised a berth and three large teams complete the field.

Most SEC -Atletic directors repeated the wishes of the Big Ten who participated for spring meetingsBut the 5+11 model has received Momentum after the feedback from coaches this week. The influence that coaches have on athletic directors can still be seen, but various investigated by CBS sports were open to re-examine their position. The pitch deck of the sec about changing selection criteria in the CFP, which would greatly rely on the selection committee in a 5+11 format.

Like each conference, the SEC searches more representation in the field and a deeper insight into the data that the committee uses.

“I think there is a need for change,” said Sankey. “How do you explain some of the decisions that have been made?”

The 10 FBS conferences and the Notre Dame signed a memorandum of understanding last year that the voting control over the format of the CFP handed over to the Big Ten and SEC. If the Big Ten and SEC chooses to work together, as was expected with four automatic qualifications, the competitions could push their preference through the voice process, but only after negotiating good faith negotiations with the other competitions.

The deadline for CFP managers to make a decision is 1. December. This complicates the three -year internal dialogue of the SEC on competition matches and whether the schedule will be expanded from eight to nine during the regular season. Athletic directors hope to decide before the coming football season, although they had also hoped to make their decision after the CFP has been completed its new format. Expansion to nine races with a 5+11 CFP format seems to be a non-starter among coaches, reinforcing the preferences to pursue four AQs in the CFP. A schedule of nine games and four AQs offer the sec the possibility of adding more seductive games for their network partner, including two play-off play-in games during championship weekend in December, which would attract millions of extra dollars for the conference.

The multiple roads available for the sec

CFP -Model Overview Should sec go to 9 games? Strategy Risk versus reward 4-4-2-2-1 SEC&BIG TEN each gets 4 AQS; 2 each for ACC & Big 12; 1 for Top G5 champion; 3 bids in large countries Yes high up Lean in Selection framework SEC-Matchups + “Play-in” games; Boost Rsums Risk: more difficult schedule

Reward: Multiple CFP offers, even with 3 losses 5+11 5 AQS (P4 Champs + Top G5), 11 at-Large Bids via CFP committee No high risk Stay at 8 games to protect records; Avoid cannibalization Risk: Selection committee has more power

Reward: safer path for more teams Current limbo SEC does not have 8 vs. 9 games completed; Waiting for CFP format decision (due to December 1) TBD Debate takes place: advertisements want 9 for income, coaches prefer 8 for victories Risk of incorrect alignment if the CFP format is delayed

The ACC and Big 12 led unrest last week when their commissioners issued statements that claimed that they had done what was “best” for university football by choosing to vote against their own interests to implement a “right” model for the CFP for the CFP for the 2025 season.

On Thursday, BIG 12 commissioner Brett Yormark appeared on ESPN on the last day of the spring meetings of his conference and repeated the support of the conference for the 5+11 model.

“From where I am, and I know that I speak on behalf of our coaches and advertisements, we want to earn it on the field and I am stuck with that,” said Yormark. “I think a 5+11 format does. It's fair. It's what our fans want. They don't want an invitation, they want a real playoff system and we have that now.”

In the meantime, Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti has stopped, even though he is bound to the 4+4+2+2+1 model. He was not made available to CBS Sports last week during the annual spring meetings of the Big Ten in California. His athletic directors made a call to discuss the surprising developments in the SEC this week, according to Yahoo Sports. Big ten Athletic Directors still support a CFP format with four automatic qualifications, sources told CBS Sports on Thursday.

Sankey preached cooperation at the end of the meetings of the SEC – both within his conference and besides his colleagues in the ACC, Big 12 and elsewhere. Behind closed doors he told SEC presidents and chancellors the importance of working with other conferences on the CFP, which was reflected by presidents who were concerned about their relationships with other ACC and Big 12 schools who also live in their footprint. As a President CBS Sports said, “we can't bulldog” a format at other conferences.

Nevertheless, Sankey sounded uncertain when a reporter was asked if this week could be a turning point of back and forth in the media and in meeting rooms for the cohesion of the power conferences while trying to develop a new CFP format.

“I seem to be the one who gets more the question from the game than others,” said Sankey. “And I understand that responsibility. Does everyone have that or will they just stay in their corners? I have seen that a lot since 2020, and I will do my best.”

The next remarkable date for the CFP is June 18, when the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame Ad Pete Bevacqua are planned in Asheville, NC, most of them already know what they want. After this week of back and forth debate in Sandestin, the SEC is undecided.

Would that change before Sankey arrives in North Carolina?

“We'll see,” he said.

The university football world is waiting for the sec.