



Marlborough, Mass.Four members of the Babson College Men's Tennis Program were recognized for their success in the classroom when the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NewMac) announced his academic All-Conference teams on Friday. Senior Brady Anderson (Rochester, NY) was named the all-academic team for the third consecutive season, while Junior Martin's Mejijan (Cali, Colombia) earned his second NewMac Academic All-Conference Accolade and Junior Alexander Merson (Palisades Park, NJ) and second -year Mattias Harrell (Oslo, Norway) were first honored in their respective career. Academic Honores must have met the following criteria for all conference: have earned a minimal cumulative GPA of 3.5/4.0 scale after the autumn semester, achieved the second-year academic status of the second-year students and was a member of the Varsity team the entire season. A financial major, Anderson Earned Newmac Athlete of the Year recognition and first team All-Conference Recognition in both Singles and Doubles. He posted a 14-12 record in Singles, including a 12-7 mark in double matches and 5-0 against opponents of the NewMac. He went 9-3 at number two singles and 3-4 at number one. He also posted a 21-7 record in Doubles, including 17-3 in double matches and 6-0 against conference enemies, with 13-3 at number two double and 3-0 at number one. A quadruple intercollegiate tennis club (ITA)-scholar All-America and dual selection All-Newac in both singles and Doubles, and Anderson completed his career with a record of 40-33 in Singles and 51-29 in Doubles. A business major and a transfer of Brandeis, Merson a strong contribution was made in his first season at the Beavers. He posted an 18-5 singles record to achieve the third place of the team in victories, including 15-2 in double matches and 3-1 against opponents of Newmac. He played during the line-up of the singles and went 1-0 at number one, 2-1 at number two, 6-0 at number three, 5-1 at number four and 1-0 at number five, and won his last 13 singles confessions. He also led the team in double winners with a 22-6 Mark, including 18-3 in double matches and 5-0 against conference enemies. He was 16-2 at number one double and 2-0 at number three. MeniaA financial major, studied abroad last fall and ended with a 3-0 record in double matches this spring, and once won in each of the lower flights in the line-up. He also went 3-0 in double with a few victories over opponents of the conference. A three-year-old veteran for the Beavers, he has career records of 12-9 in singles and 15-9 in Doubles. HarrellA business major, ended the year with a 13-3 record in Singles and 7-3 in double. He was 10-1 in Singles in double matches, including 4-0 against the opponents of Newmac, unbeaten in six games between numbers three and five and 4-1 at Sixth Singles. He was 4-1 in double matches in Doubles, including 3-0 against conference combings, with 3-1 in the third flight. The two-year-old veteran for the Beavers has career records of 21-5 in Singles and 11-5 in Doubles. No. 14 Babson registered a program record for victories this year and ended with a 22-3 record and a 7-0 mark in the NewMac. The Beavers conquered the NewMac championship after handing over with his first loss in the history of the conference tournament and went for the first time in program history to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals.

