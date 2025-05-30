



OHL announces 2024-25 All-Star and All-smokie teams Toronto, on-the Ontario Hockey League today announced the first, second and third All-Star team selections, in addition to the first and second All-smokie team designations for the 2024-25 season. OHL All-Star and All-smokie teams were selected by the OHLS General Managers, with voices executed in two phases that start with a conference stamping followed by a final mood that integrated the best selections of both the eastern and Western conferences. A total of 13 of the 20 member teams of the competition are represented on this year's All-Star and All-smokie team selections, with the OHL Champion London Knights that plays a competition-cowing seven for the second consecutive year. The Eastern Conference Champion Oshawa Generals Trail with five players included while the SaginaW Spirit and Windsor Spitfires each have four. 2024-25 OHL All-Star Teams: Representatives with important positional prices for brackets are standard first team members, all other names are determined by voices established by OHL General Managers First All-Star Team:

Center – Michael Misa (Saginaaw)(Most excellent player)-voted the first All-smokie team in 2022-23

Left Wing – Liam GreenTree (Windsor)-voted the third All-Star team in 2023-24, first All-smokie team in 2022-23

Right – Nick Lardis (Brantford)

Defense – Sam Dickinson (London)(Defender of the year) -voted the second All-Star team in 2023-24, first All-smokie team in 2022-23

Defense – Zayne Parekh (SaginaW)-voted the first All-Star team in 2023-24, first All-smokie team in 2022-23

Goalkeeper – Jackson Parsons (Kitchener)(Goalkeeper of the year)

Coach – Jussi Ahokas (Kitchener)(Coach of the Year) Second All-Star team:

Central – Ilya Protas (Windsor)

Left Wing – Denver Barkey (London) – The second All-Star team voted in 2023-24

Regant wing – Easton Cowan (London)-voted the first All-Star team in 2023-24, second All-smokie team in 2022-23

Defense – Kashawn Ateteth (Barrie)

Defense – Oliver Bonk (London)-voted the first All-Star team in 2023-24, second All-smokie team in 2022-23

Goalkeeper – Carter George (Owen Sound)-voted the third All-Star team and the first All-smokie team in 2023-24

Coach – Dale Hunter (London) –Ninth time voted for an OHL All-Star team Third All-Star team:

Center – Calum Ritchie (Oshawa)-voted the second All-Star team in 2023-24, first All-smokie team in 2021-22

Left Wing – Jacob Battaglia (Kingston)

Right – Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa)-voted the second All-smokie team in 2022-23

Defense – Luca Marraelli (Ostawa)

Defense – Ben Danford (Oshawa)

Goalkeeper – Austin Elliott (London)

Coach – Jay McKee (Brantford)-voted the third All-Star team in 2021-22 2024-25 OHL All-smokie teams: First all-smoking team:

Center – Lev Katzin (Guelph)

Left Wing – Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound)(Rookie of the Year)

Right – in

Defense – Chase Reid (Sult Ste. Marie)

Defense – Young Eshkawkogan.

Goalkeeper – Aleksei Medvedev (London) Second All-smoking team:

Center – Beckham Edwards (Sarnia)

Left Wing – Ethan Belchetz (Windsor)

Right – Jacob Cloutier (SaginaW)

Defense – Carter Hicks (Windsor)

Defense – Simon Wang (Oshawa)

Goalkeeper – Colin Ellsworth (Guelph) Historical results of comment: The London Knights match the franchise record of seven players voted for All-Star/All-smokie teams founded in 2023-24, which leads all OHL clubs

For the first time since 2007-08, the Kitchener Rangers have several First All-Star Team members (Parsons, Ahokas) (Justin Azevedo, Matt Halischuk)

The SaginaW Spirit has several First All-Star Team members (Misa, Parekh) for the first time since 2011-12 (Brandon Saad, Greg Gilbert)

SaginaW Spirit defender Zayne Parekh is the first blueler to vote since 2019 for back-to-back first All-Star Teams (London Evan Bouchard)

Windsor Spitfires Centeman Ilya Protas is the first Belarusian player who has been voted for an OHL All-Star team since 2006-07 (Sergei Costitsyn) from London)

The defender of Ottawa 67 Kohyn Eshkawkogan is the First 67's Blueliner that is voted for a first All-smokie team since 1998-99 (Luke Sellars)

Sarnia Sting Centeman Beckham Edwards is the first Sting player to vote for an All-smokie team since 2018-19 (Jacob Perreault)

London Knights target defender Aleksei Medvedev gives the Knights a net voting for the first All-smokie team in three of the last five seasons (Zach Bowen, 2022-23, Brett Brochu, 2019-20

Guelph Storm just less Colin Ellsworth is the first storm-goal-defender to have voted for an All-smokie team since 2013-14 (Matthew Mancina)

