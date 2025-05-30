Full schedule, luminaires, results, squadrons, live streaming details





Season 6 of UTT will start from 31 May in Ahmedabad. Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 (UTT) is Indias Premier Professional Table Tennis League, launched in 2017 and organized by the Table Tennis Federation of India. With eight franchise teams, the competition returns for the sixth season from 31 May to 15 June in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. For the first time this season, teams were built via a player auction, making franchises a greater strategic check possible. Each team had a budget of 50 Lakh in virtual tokens and one right to match (RTM) card to retain a player of the previous season. The auction pool included 56 players, divided into four price categories. Star names such as the Chinese Peddelfan Siqi, World No #13 Bernadette Szocs and Olympians Aruna Quadri and Alvaro Robles Headline The International Contingent. They join seasoned Indian stars such as Hardet Desai and Sreeja Akula, as well as rising talents such as Junior World No. 6 Ankur Bhattacharjee and former U-17 World No. 1 Payas Jain. The auction promised a mix of young people and experience, which sets the stage for a very competitive UTT season 6. Here is everything you need to know about the ultimate table tennis 2025: Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 Dates & Location Date: May 31 to June 15.

May 31 to June 15. Location: EKA Arena: Ahmedabad, India. UTT 2025 -Layout Each tie is a match between 2 teams

9 matches per draw

Each match has 3 games

Games are played up to 11 points

The team with the most games won in all matches wins the draw UTT 2025 Full squadrons Chere full team of all eight teams in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season 6 here. Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 participating teams Ahmedabad SG Pipers

Dabang Delhi TTC

Dempo Goa Challengers

Jaipur Patriots

Kolkata Thunder Blades

PBG Pune Jaguars

Stanleys Chennai Lions

Mumba TT Also read: Ultimate Table Tennis 2025: Top five emerging Indian players to watch in Utt season 6 Fits Champions Season Champion Second place Score 1 (2017) Falcons TTC Shaz Challengers 149 2 Pass Delhi TTC Falcons TTC 117 3 Chennai Lions Pass Delhi TTC 81 4 Goa Challengers Chennai Lions 87 5 Goa Challengers Pass Delhi TTC 82 Where and how do you look at live broadcast of the ultimate table tennis 2025 season in India? The event will be live on Star Sports. Those who want to follow the UTT season 6 in Tamil can coordinate with Star Sports Tamil to catch the live action. Where and how live streaming of the ultimate table tennis 2025 season in India to view? Live streaming of the event will be available at Jiohotstar for fans in India. Ultimate table tennis 2025 full schedule, luminaires and results Date Time Guideline Location Sat, May 31 17:00 Jaipur Patriots vs Dabang Delhi TTC A lot of Sat, May 31 7:30 pm Ahmedabad SG Pipers vs Dempo Goa Challengers A lot of Zon, June 1 17:00 You are a TT PBG Pune Jaguars A lot of My, June 2 17:00 Stanleys Chennai Lions vs Kolkata Thunder Blades A lot of My, June 2 7:30 pm U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers A lot of Tue, June 03 17:00 Jaipur Patriots vs Stanleys Chennai Lions A lot of Wed, June 4 17:00 Dabang Delhi TTC vs Dempo Goa Challengers A lot of Wed, June 4 7:30 pm PBG Pune Jaguars vs Kolkata Thunder Blades A lot of Thu, June 05 17:00 Jaipur Patriot vs u Mumba TT A lot of Thu, June 05 7:30 pm Stanleys Chennai Lions vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers A lot of Free, June 06 17:00 PBG Pune Jaguars vs Dempo Goa Challengers A lot of Free, June 06 7:30 pm Dabang Delhi TTC vs Kolkata Thunder Blades A lot of Sat, June 07 17:00 Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers A lot of Sat, June 07 7:30 pm Mumba Stand Standys Chennai Lions A lot of Zon, June 8 17:00 Dempo Goa Challengers vs Kolkata Thunder Blades A lot of Zon, June 8 7:30 pm Dabang Delhi TTC vs PBG Pune Jaguars A lot of Mon, June 9th 7:30 pm Stanleys Chennai Lions vs Dempo Goa Challengers A lot of Tue, June 10th 7:30 pm Ahmedabad SG Pipers vs Kolkata Thunder Blades A lot of WO, 11 June 7:30 pm Jaipur Patriots vs PBG Pune Jaguars A lot of Thu, June 12 7:30 pm Mumba Bang Delhi TTC A lot of Free, June 13 7:30 pm Semi -final 1 A lot of Sat, June 14 7:30 pm Semi -final 2 A lot of Sun, June 15th 7:30 pm Final A lot of For more updates, follow Khel now on Facebook” TwitterAnd Instagram; Download the Khel now Android -app or IOS app and join our community WhatsApp & Telegram

