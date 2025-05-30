Sports
Full schedule, luminaires, results, squadrons, live streaming details
Season 6 of UTT will start from 31 May in Ahmedabad.
Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 (UTT) is Indias Premier Professional Table Tennis League, launched in 2017 and organized by the Table Tennis Federation of India. With eight franchise teams, the competition returns for the sixth season from 31 May to 15 June in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.
For the first time this season, teams were built via a player auction, making franchises a greater strategic check possible. Each team had a budget of 50 Lakh in virtual tokens and one right to match (RTM) card to retain a player of the previous season.
The auction pool included 56 players, divided into four price categories. Star names such as the Chinese Peddelfan Siqi, World No #13 Bernadette Szocs and Olympians Aruna Quadri and Alvaro Robles Headline The International Contingent. They join seasoned Indian stars such as Hardet Desai and Sreeja Akula, as well as rising talents such as Junior World No. 6 Ankur Bhattacharjee and former U-17 World No. 1 Payas Jain.
The auction promised a mix of young people and experience, which sets the stage for a very competitive UTT season 6. Here is everything you need to know about the ultimate table tennis 2025:
Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 Dates & Location
- Date: May 31 to June 15.
- Location: EKA Arena: Ahmedabad, India.
UTT 2025 -Layout
- Each tie is a match between 2 teams
- 9 matches per draw
- Each match has 3 games
- Games are played up to 11 points
- The team with the most games won in all matches wins the draw
UTT 2025 Full squadrons
Chere full team of all eight teams in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season 6 here.
Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 participating teams
- Ahmedabad SG Pipers
- Dabang Delhi TTC
- Dempo Goa Challengers
- Jaipur Patriots
- Kolkata Thunder Blades
- PBG Pune Jaguars
- Stanleys Chennai Lions
- Mumba TT
Also read: Ultimate Table Tennis 2025: Top five emerging Indian players to watch in Utt season 6
Fits Champions
|Season
|Champion
|Second place
|Score
|1 (2017)
|Falcons TTC
|Shaz Challengers
|149
|2
|Pass Delhi TTC
|Falcons TTC
|117
|3
|Chennai Lions
|Pass Delhi TTC
|81
|4
|Goa Challengers
|Chennai Lions
|87
|5
|Goa Challengers
|Pass Delhi TTC
|82
Where and how do you look at live broadcast of the ultimate table tennis 2025 season in India?
The event will be live on Star Sports. Those who want to follow the UTT season 6 in Tamil can coordinate with Star Sports Tamil to catch the live action.
Where and how live streaming of the ultimate table tennis 2025 season in India to view?
Live streaming of the event will be available at Jiohotstar for fans in India.
Ultimate table tennis 2025 full schedule, luminaires and results
|Date
|Time
|Guideline
|Location
|Sat, May 31
|17:00
|Jaipur Patriots vs Dabang Delhi TTC
|A lot of
|Sat, May 31
|7:30 pm
|Ahmedabad SG Pipers vs Dempo Goa Challengers
|A lot of
|Zon, June 1
|17:00
|You are a TT PBG Pune Jaguars
|A lot of
|My, June 2
|17:00
|Stanleys Chennai Lions vs Kolkata Thunder Blades
|A lot of
|My, June 2
|7:30 pm
|U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers
|A lot of
|Tue, June 03
|17:00
|Jaipur Patriots vs Stanleys Chennai Lions
|A lot of
|Wed, June 4
|17:00
|Dabang Delhi TTC vs Dempo Goa Challengers
|A lot of
|Wed, June 4
|7:30 pm
|PBG Pune Jaguars vs Kolkata Thunder Blades
|A lot of
|Thu, June 05
|17:00
|Jaipur Patriot vs u Mumba TT
|A lot of
|Thu, June 05
|7:30 pm
|Stanleys Chennai Lions vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers
|A lot of
|Free, June 06
|17:00
|PBG Pune Jaguars vs Dempo Goa Challengers
|A lot of
|Free, June 06
|7:30 pm
|Dabang Delhi TTC vs Kolkata Thunder Blades
|A lot of
|Sat, June 07
|17:00
|Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers
|A lot of
|Sat, June 07
|7:30 pm
|Mumba Stand Standys Chennai Lions
|A lot of
|Zon, June 8
|17:00
|Dempo Goa Challengers vs Kolkata Thunder Blades
|A lot of
|Zon, June 8
|7:30 pm
|Dabang Delhi TTC vs PBG Pune Jaguars
|A lot of
|Mon, June 9th
|7:30 pm
|Stanleys Chennai Lions vs Dempo Goa Challengers
|A lot of
|Tue, June 10th
|7:30 pm
|Ahmedabad SG Pipers vs Kolkata Thunder Blades
|A lot of
|WO, 11 June
|7:30 pm
|Jaipur Patriots vs PBG Pune Jaguars
|A lot of
|Thu, June 12
|7:30 pm
|Mumba Bang Delhi TTC
|A lot of
|Free, June 13
|7:30 pm
|Semi -final 1
|A lot of
|Sat, June 14
|7:30 pm
|Semi -final 2
|A lot of
|Sun, June 15th
|7:30 pm
|Final
|A lot of
