In the midst of the excitement of flag football that comes to the Olympic Games, another sport will also participate in the Los Angeles 2028 program.

For the first time since 1900, cricket in the forms of T20 tournaments for men and ladies will be disputed in California.

And the national team player of the Canadian ladies Achini Perera hopes to be part of the promotion.

“I remember in 2010, then Sidney Crosby [scored] In the course of time I sat there with my family and looked it as that stage is insane. I almost wondered like a child, such as: “Oh, why is there no cricket in it?” “Said Perera.

Now it is of course not only in Los Angeles, but also in Brisbane 2032.

Perera and Canada's ladies team, however, are confronted with a mountain climb to qualify as the 31st ranking for a tournament with only six teams per gender.

Nevertheless, for Perera and Cricket Canada, for the reintroduction of the sport to the Olympic Games, the goal is to light a fuse that brings the game to more people throughout the country and ultimately leads to more success on elite level.

The process continues on Saturday, when the very first cricket that Cancer Fundraiser is, will someday take place at Celebration Square in Mississauga, Ont. In the meantime, the Blue Jays worked in the center of Toronto together with Cricket Canada with a warm-up jacket giveaway for their game that day.

“It will not be the only thing that cricket places on the map in Canada, but it is a very good starting point. And it speaks not only with the already growing ethnic population, it also speaks against Canadians who will keep

“It is the second largest sport in the world. Come hold a bat, come and hold a ball, try you happiness. And if you can convert 10 percent of people who did not know before the event and show them interest, I think that would be a victory.”

Brathwaite and Perera will be accompanied by celebrities such as Dwayne de Rosario, Jamaal Magloire and Jully Black in the fundraising for cancer research organized by the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

It is a cause close to the heart of Brathwaite. The mother of the Barbadian survived breast cancer, which was his impulse to participate.

Through the planning process, which started with a media launch last May, he joined fellow cricket player Kenroy Williams, who had survived his own fight with breast cancer.

The cancer of Williams, however, returned last year and he died at 40 in November. Together with Brathwaite, Williams' Uncle and other Barbadian cricketers will be present at the event in Mississauga.

“Hopefully an emotional day is the start of a long -term relationship between the people of Barbados and the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. And if Kenroy and his interest in participating in the event could be a very happy man,” said Brathwaite.

Brathwaite said he had a provision to participate in the event as an ambassador a year ago that he refused to make fundraising a 'pitying party'.

Which means that although the cause will be at the forefront and in the middle, the representation of cricket will also be crucial.

A revival of cricket

He noted that the very first cricket match in 1844 was disputed between Canada and the US

“So there is a history there and there is a kind of modern Renaissance, a revival of the sport. I think there is some cricket to do cancer, that gap is between those who know about it and who doesn't know,” said Brathwaite, “said Brathwaite.

Perera, 24, has aware of the sport all her life. From an early age she would follow her older brother to games, with the standard completely white uniform in case she received the call.

One day, when she was six, the Perera's brother's team was a player. Perera changed that one competition to regular performances, and even wore her brother's oversized equipment until she got her own equipment, including an age and weight-fitting bat when she was 10.

“I had something like that, wow, there is such a huge difference,” she said.

When Perera was 12, she was recognized by Cricket Canada coach George Codrington and invited to try the national team. At the age of 19, Perera made her team Canada debut and since then she has been a fixture.

“Grow up with [the team] Together with my brother they were so respectful. They were always like: 'Ok, achini, come and come. We support you and such. “And when I hit, such as:” Oh, this is what you do, “said Perera.

“I am very grateful for that generation of guys with whom I have to grow up.”

Now she hopes to return to the cricket community. Within the national team, she has already coached and campaign for more mixing of the U15, U19 and Senior teams, so that the younger athletes can learn the sport, just as she did almost two decades ago.

Cricket has taken a long way since her start in the Sport Perera noteddomeComes to Brampton, ont., So that athletes can practice all year round.

By herInstagramPerera hopes to show young girls that cricket at top level can be a reality in Canada.

“I know that many of our youth girls watch that. So I try to post with other youth girls, such as an example from the US or they are from West -India or even Argentina. I always try to encourage them and encourage the Canadian girls here, so they know that girls are actually playing my age abroad,” she said.

The “absolute dream” for Perera would be to influence a Canadian appearance at the Olympic Games, either because of her play or her efforts with the next generation.

“To hear it is [in the Olympics] Now I am pretty honored. I am actually very excited to see it at that stage where, oh, the Olympic Games, with the rings, such as: “Oh yes, Cricket is also involved.” “