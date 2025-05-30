Orlando, Fla. -Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark repeated his support for the 5+11 College Football Playoff model and said on Friday that although the Big Ten and SEC lead the discussions, which conferences have a “great responsibility” that goes with it.

In the past few days, Momentum has grown for an extensive play-off of 16 teams with the top five conference champions such as automatic qualifications and 11 AT-big teams, a model Yormark presented when the Power 4 commissioners recently met in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Another model that has been presented includes four automatic qualifications for the Big Ten and SEC, two each for the ACC and Big 12, and one for the top group of 5 teams. Both the Big 12 and ACC are against that model.

The Big Ten and SEC have the majority of the control over the format of the play-off in 2026 and then, something that the other FBS commissioners and Notre Dame Athletic director Pete Bevacqua corresponded to last year when a new six-year-old deal for the CFP was announced.

“I think there is a real momentum for 5-11,” said Yormark at the end of the Big 12 Spring meetings. “Certainly, the audience votes yes, which I think is crucial. Yes, the Big ten, the SEC leads the discussions, but with the leading of those discussions they have a great responsibility that goes with it, to do what is good for university football and not to do something that only benefits two conferences.

Editor's Picks 2 Related

“I have a lot of faith in the process and I think we will land in the right place.”

Yormark was asked why the Big 12 would be against a model that would guarantee two Playoff places for his conference.

“When talking to our advertisements and coaches, we want to earn it on the field,” said Yormark. “The 5-11 may not be ideal for the conference, but it is good for university football, and it is what is honest. We don't want gimmes. We want to earn it on the field. I feel very comfortable with that, and I feel the same and I am very pronounced about it.”

Indeed, the state coach Kenny Dillingham in Arizona, whose team made the CFP last season, said Thursday: “Every year is a new year. You never know who will be good in University Football, especially with the volatility with the Portal. So everything that an open platform creates for teams like our boys to prove that they are there to prove that they are there that they are there.”

He added: “Our coaches and our competition only want the best teams, who those best teams are in university football that year, let's let those best teams compete for a championship.”

TCU coach Sonny Dykes said that the idea that conferences would get more than one automatic qualification view “makes no sense.”

“The only thing someone wants is to look up at the end of the year and see the best teams compete for a national championship,” Dykes said. “I don't think guaranteed bids do that. That is not how it works in professional football; that's not how it works in another sport. The AFC West gets four bids, and the NFC Central only two – that stuff is not sense. It's not good for the sport. I don't think it's good for the fans. It's just not good for the game.”

Yormark said that CFP leaders have until December to determine the future format. The FBS Commissioners and Bevacqua are planned to meet June 18 in Asheville, North Carolina.

“We now have some time to go through the process,” said Yormark. “It's a process, but I expect that a little earlier than later.”

This is the second time in a week that Yormark has noticed about doing what is best for university football. After the commissioners had agreed to a right of sowing model for the CFP, which will start in the 2025 season, Yormark said that he hopes that what is best for university football is “priority”. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips made similar comments about his “responsibility” for the game.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey seemed to take the Umbrage with it, and said of SEC Spring meetings earlier this week: “I don't need any lectures from others about 'good of the game'. I am not reading about the good of the game.”

Asked for his response to that, Yormark said: “I agree with the follow -up statement of Greg that I would be entertained through it, and that was me. We all have a thick skin here. Place.”