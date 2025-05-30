



Scorch Harding University is pleased to announce the hiring of Craig Kirchgessner as the new tennis coach for men and women. Kirchgessner replaces David Redding He retires after coaching 10 seasons at Harding, and a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in collegial tennis for the Bisons and Lady Bisons programs. A resident of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, Kirchgessner comes to Harding after he has been serving as head heads and tennis coach for men and women since August 2019. 3.7, respectively. Prior to his time at Hendrix, Kirchgessner served from January 2016 to 2019 as an assistant tennis coach for men and women at Center College. While he played a key role in the women's team in the middle, he achieved their very first SAA tournament victory and their best SAA conference on regular season finish (second place). He also coached the very first end of the year of Center ever arranged Doubles team (2017) and helped to recruit the largest and highly appreciated men's and women's classes in the history of the program. Kirchgessner's experience also includes serving as a main professional at the Duke Faculty Club and as a tennis professional in Ocean Reef Resort in Florida. He also spent a few years as assistant director of Junior Camps in Sewanee Tennis Camp. As a player, Kirchgessner was a four-time all-state high school tennis player in Indiana and the number one was singles and a double player at the NCAA Division-i Western Kentucky University. He has a BS in secondary education (social studies) of Western Kentucky University and an AA in liberal studies from Florida College. “We are very enthusiastic about announcing Craig Kirchgessner as our head tennis coach for men and ladies,” said Jeff Morgan, Athletic Director of Harding University. “Craig brings a great playing experience background and valuable head coaching experience. Coach Kirchgessner has a real calling to invest in the spiritual life of our student athletes and help them develop on the field as a student athletes. We look forward to welcoming Coach Kirchgessner in our Bison family as a Coach and Leader Family!” “I am excited and blessed for the possibility of leading tennis programs for men and women at Harding University,” said Kirchgessner. “Coach Redding has built up a great program, and I am humble to be part of it. Both on the field will be the goal of forming student athletes through discipline, challenges and a dedication to love God and each other. We will behave ourselves with humility, are men and women of high character, all while they at the highest level.” The term of office of Kirchgessner at Harding University starts on 15 June. He is married to the former April Behle of St. Charles, Missouri, and they have two children: Otto Graham (3 years) and Monroe Estella (7 months). They also have two dogs, the Asman and the Boo girl.

