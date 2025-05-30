Live streaming, TV channel, where and how to watch season 6?





Eight teams will compete in the 2025 edition of Ultimate Table Tennis. The ultimate table tennis 2025 starts on 31 May and ends on 15 June in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Eight teams will compete for the silverware in the upcoming edition of the UTT season 6. The teams participating in the tournament are U Mumba TT, Jaipur Patriots, Dabang Delhi TTC, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Pune Jaguars, Kolkata Thunderblades, Chennai Lions and Goa Challengers. The UTT season 6 consists of 23 games, including 20 group phase matches and three knockout matches. Also read: Ultimate Table Tennis 2025: full schedule, luminaires, results, squadrons, live streaming details The Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 Group phase takes place from 31 May to 12 June. Each team plays five competition phase tires in the tournament against five different opponents, and the top four teams at the end of the group phase will secure a place in the semi-final. Each tie consists of five games: two men's singles, two ladies singles and one mixed doubles. The first semifinal will take place on Friday (June 13), while the second semifinal is played on Saturday (June 14). The team that ends on top of the rankings is heading against the fourth placed team, while the second and third placed teams go together in another semi -final. The winner of the Semis locks the horns in the Summit collision of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 on Sunday (June 15). Also read: Top five emerging Indian players to watch in Utt season 6 Several big names will miss the sixth edition of the ultimate table tennis. Achanta Sharath Kamal announced his retirement after the WTT -Ster -Dedger Chennai is part of the competition for the first time. Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah chose to quote from the ultimate table tennis 2025 without reasons and of the auction of the auction. Former Chennai Lions Paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee was not sold in the ultimate table tennis auction after he had not obtained a bid in the auction. Archa Kamath, on the other hand, announced her retirement of table tennis at a very young age to pursue further research into overseas. The 24-year-old Paddler will therefore not be part of the 2025 edition of Ultimate Table Tennis. Also read: Top five Indian athletes who stop exercising while they are still young Goa Challengers are two-time Ultimate Table Tennis Champions, while Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC and Falcons TTC each have one UTT title. When and where does the ultimate table tennis 2025 take place? The sixth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis takes place from 31 May to 15 June in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Where and how live broadcast of Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 in India to view? Fans in India can catch the live action of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 on the Star Sports Network. Multiple channels will broadcast the event live on different channels. Where and how do you look at the ultimate table tennis 2025 live streaming in India? The sixth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis is streamed live on the Jiostar app and website. Where & how to view the ultimate table tennis 2025 worldwide? Fans worldwide and outside India will witness the Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 promotion live on UTT Facebook page. For more updates, follow Khel now on Facebook” TwitterAnd Instagram; Download the Khel now Android -app or IOS app and join our community WhatsApp & Telegram

