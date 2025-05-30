Cricket ground

Shaheed Ria Gope Cricket Stadium (Formerly known as Khan Shaheheh Osman Ali Stadium) is a cricket stadium in Fatullah, Narayanganj in Central Bangladesh.[1] It has a capacity of around 25,000 people and field dimensions of 181m x 145 m.[2]

The land was used in 2004 for matches of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.[3]

The stadium became a test cricket location on April 9, 2006, when it organized a test competition between Australia and Bangladesh.

The stadium organized two warm -up matches of Cricket World Cup 2011. England played both warm -up matches against Canada and Pakistan. The location organized the first round matches of Asia Cup 2014. In Asia Cup 2014, Bangladesh became the first test to lose an ODI against Afghanistan, where Bangladesh with 32 points from Afghanistan lost.

The stadium was also nominated as a friendly match for ICC World Twenty20 2014.[4]

In February 2016, the location organized four games of 2016 Asia Cup qualifying match, the game of which played between Afghanistan and United Arab Emiraten was the first Twenty20 International (T20i) match at this location.

The location organized its second test since the inauguration in 2006 when the Indian Cricket team toured through Bangladesh in June 2015.[5]

The location has also organized group phase competitions of 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup competitions.

The smaller land next to Fatullah Osmani Stadium, the Khan Shaheh Osmani Ali Stadium Outdoor Groundhas been used for domestic first-class, list A and T20 cricket since 201314. The outer ground was used for the first time for the 2016 Asia Cup Twenty20 International Tournament Qualification round. The first match of the land was held between Afghanistan and the VAE on 19 February 2016.[6]

The stadium and the outer stadium often remain inactive because the location was used to be filled with drainage water and floods during the monsoon season, located on low -lying country. In October 2023, BCB started some renovation work at its expense by filling the earth and increasing the height of the play surface to 6 feet to prevent the problems with the water increase, so that it could be continued within the entire year within the domestic cricket. While the major renovations of the location are expected to be done by the owner, National Sports Council.[7]



