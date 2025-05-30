Sports
Karun Nairs trace remarkable comeback in Indian Cricket: from dropping to a century in England
As Usman Ghani looked, from Vidarbhas dressing room, Karun Nair Bat as if he had been possessed by the spirit of Don Bradman in Game After Game during the Vijay Hazare trophy asked this year, he remembered a conversation he had had with the Born-Again Cricketer.
Unreal run
And after his unreal run in Indias Premier Fifty-over Tournament, with scores of 112 not out, 44 Not Out, 163 Not Out, 111 Not Out, 112, 122 Not Out, and 88 not in successive innings, Karun hoped to get the Indian team for the Champions Trophy.
Ghani also felt that Karun would be picked. But he wasn't. His comeback to international cricket should wait. But no longer.
Karun was first mentioned in the India-A side for the English tour. And then in the Indian test team. There was almost an atmosphere of inevitability: even if the last test he played was eight years ago. This is indeed one of the most remarkable comebacks of the Indian crickets. Something even Mohinder Amarnath, the father of all comebacks, can approve it.
The selectors could afford to ignore Karun for the Champions trophy: after all, they had the pillow of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Karun, however, also continued to collect runs against the red ball and played an important role in Vidarbha who runs the Ranji trophy back. His 135 in the second innings Kerala closed from the final; He could also have scored a hundred in the first innings, but had risen for 86.
He wiped and swept reverse to neutralize the threat of the best Bowler Jalaj Saxena from Keralas. His determination to bring his side to a position of where it could not lose was admirable. The possibility of playing long innings has always been one of his qualities, something that the test team could find useful.
Vidarbha Coachusman Ghani believes that the responsibility of the captain in the Vijay Hazare -Trophy Karuns has brought out best. | Photocredit: Nirmal Harindran
Ghani is also impressed by Karuns dedication. He gives his best every time, even with the nets, and I was so happy when the selectors finally had to select him, the coach said The Hindu Via the phone from Nagpur. Just like him, I was disappointed when he was not chosen for the Champions trophy. And he felt low.
But not long. He had a chat with a certain Sachin Tendulkar on the phone.
Atul Ranade, assistant coach at Vidarbha and Sachins good friend, made it possible, Ghani remembered. Karun was motivated by his conversation with the master. He told me that he felt much better after that chat.
A precious no
Ghani believes that Vidarbha was lucky to secure Karuns Services. He had fallen by Karnataka in 2022 and when he expressed the desire to play for Kerala, the state of its origins, the cricket managers were not enthusiastic. That was probably the most expensive, not after Shatrughan Sinha Ramesh Sippys had rejected the role that was eventually determined by Amitabh Bachchan in Plaice.
Unlike a lot of Malayalis who grew up outside of Kerala, Karun speaks fluently Malayalam. After having scored a hundred for India-A against South Africa-A in the unofficial test in Krishnagiri in Kerala in 2015, he told the Kerala Cricket Association Media Manager that he hoped for a few questions in Malayalam during the press conference. Incidentally, it proved that a hundred it was in time, because he was flown out as a replacement for the wounded M. Vijay in Indias Test Squad in Sri Lanka.
Prior to the Ranji trophy final in Nagpur, Karun had many opportunities to speak in Malayalam. There was a large media contact from Kerala to cover the very first Ranji trophy final of the teams. He spoke with a smile about the KCAS snub.
He also spoke about how he brought his way back in the fight for a place in the Indian team after that moving tweet of his, dear cricket, gave me another chance, after his omission of the Karnataka team in 2022. He admitted that it was a very low phase in his life. And he is someone who has experienced the kind of high that only has one other Indian test attachment.
In 2016, against England in Chennai, he did not matter a monumental 303 in what was only his third testnings. Only Virender Sehwag had previously scored a test of triple-hundred for India, and of course there has been none.
However, Karun was dropped a few months later for the next test, against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, because Ajinkya Rahane, whose injury had spent itself in the team in Chennai, was back. Karun came back during the Home Series against Australia, but the fourth test in Dharamsala would be his last.
That was in 2017. Eight years later he was very good in the middle order in Leeds in the first test against England next month.
He will have earned that privilege in the hard way. His experience in County Cricket should be useful. He did not score 202 against Glamorgan last season and 150 against Surrey in 2023.
The experience of Karuns County should serve him well in England. On the way to Northamptonshire, he made 150 against Surrey in 2023 and an undefeated 202 against Glamor organ last season. | Photocredit: Getty images
The provincial stint helped me to understand my game more, the different ways of playing and that there will be times when a batsman finds it difficult to score runs, but it is important to linger there and play the ball on his merit, Karun said. In England you realize that the ball is swinging all day and that you may not be able to play spinners all day. The experience convinced me that my game is good enough to play in all circumstances. I have taken that confidence to India.
His self -confidence got another boost when he was made the Vidarbha captain for the Vijay Hazare trophy. The extra responsibility brought the best of Karun, Ghani said. This year he has been more aggressive in his batting. I told him Karun, why don't you express yourself anymore?
He certainly did that. And not just with the bat.
Send a message
When he scored that hundred in the Ranji final, he raised nine fingers to indicate that it was his ninth of the season. When asked whether it was only intended for the dressing room, because the national selectors were also present in the VCA stadium, he smiled naughty and said: you can take it as you like.
After the game, Selector Subroto Banerjee shook his hand with him. And Karun smiled wide. He knew he had to have impressed him.
But it would not have been easy to catch the eyes of the selectors in a country that was full of batting talent. And he had to be his way back from a forgotten man of Indian cricket.
You can imagine how difficult that phase of my life must have been, he said. My parents and my wife were my pillars everywhere. And those times let me understand people. If the times are good, there will be many people with you.
The good times are back for Karun. And it can also be good news for the most inexperienced Indian batting line-up in years.
Published – May 31, 2025 01:36 IS ON
|
