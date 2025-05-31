Sports
Byu Football makes the last four for safety perspective Matthew Mason
While the calendar changes until June, the Byu coaching staff is preparing for the most important recruitment month of the season. A prospect that will officially visit BYU next month is three -star safety perspective Matthew Mason. Mason, a resident of Las Vegas, mentioned his last four on Friday and Byu made the cut next to Boise State, San Diego State and Hometown UNLV.
Mason will be at Byu from 12 June to 15 June for his official visit.
Mason has more than 20 stock market offers and he started to limit himself on his finalists when Byu entered the photo. Before last month, Mason intended to make an official visit to the state of Washington from 13-15 June. After a change in his plans, he will be at BYU.
Although the grant offer is new, his relationship with Byu is not. “I have been in contact with Byu since January, so it felt great to finally see coach Hill personally and to get the offer,” Mason told Byu on si In an earlier interview.
His familiarity with Byu dates from 2021 when he attended a Byu match in Lavell Edwards Stadium. “I have to come to a match in 2021, I think when they played against USF,” said Mason. “The atmosphere was great. But that clearly comes from a great winning culture, and coach Sitake and many of the staff have been with Byu for a while now, so it shows the stability in the program.”
Mason has competitive offers from the Arizona State, Northwestern, BOise State, Utah State, Oregon State, San Diego State and ENLV, among others. The recruitment of Mason really accelerated after a striking season in 2024. He entered the 2024 season without offers. The, he made more than 100 tackles, 5 forced junk, 18 pass breakups, 10 tackles for loss, 3 blocked stairs and 2 interceptions.
His striking 2024 season led to his first offer in January from the state of Utah, and a long list of schools has come into the picture over the past five months.
