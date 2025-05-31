



Three Wickets Abrar followed the fifties by Sahaibzada and Nawaz while the hosts took a 2-0 series ahead against Bangladesh.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh with 57 points in the second T20 International in Lahore to seal the three-game series 2-0. Opener Sahibzada Farhan was appointed player of the game after scored top with 74 for the hosts, who won the Toss in Gaddafi Stadium before placing 201-6. It was a fair fight back from Bangladesh to limit the hosts after Hasan Nawaz had recorded the best success rate of the innings with an undefeated 51 of 26 balls. Tanzim Hasan gave some respectability to the chase, which was reduced to 77-7, when the Bangladesh Bowling Allrounder 50 of 31 balls was reduced to 77-7, when the Bangladesh Bowling Allrounder was added. Abrar Ahmed off-break spin was the key to limiting the tourists because he claimed 3-19 of his four overs to help Pakistan to their first T20-home series victory since December 2021. It feels very good, I didn't know it was three and a half years, said Pakistani captain Salman Agha Agha afterwards of the end of the bare run. It was a complete version, and that is much better than anything. Everyone loves the team environment where everyone can come and enjoy playing for Pakistan. Pakistan, who won the first match with 37 points at the same location, brought open Sahaibzada in instead of Fakhar Zaman. The decision was fully repaid with six sixes and four four recorded by the right-handed in his 41-ball innings. The game could not have been a worse start for Bangladesh with a Shoriful Islam that is hoping from its first bowl. The left marier seemed to adjust a groin while he had the ball in his sequel and contributes to a long list of absent pacers for the tourists. When Shoriful was injured, the momentum shifted, the Bangladesh skipper Litton Das said. We have a lack of bowling, but we came back well because I would support our batters every day to chase 200 on this song. The person who works well must continue, for 13 or 14 overs, but after four overs we did not hit well and there were back-to-back wickets. In Cricket you have to do the basics, we are not doing it right now. Bangladesh had reached 44-0 in the fourth of the chase before the collapse that ended their hope to bounce back from the opening defeat. Opener Tanzid Hasan hit 33 of 19 balls in De Standaard, but once he fell on the seam of Fahraf Ashraf, an inevitable end quickly formed. The last game is on Sunday, also in Lahore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2025/5/30/pakistan-beat-bangladesh-by-57-runs-to-lead-t20i-cricket-series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

