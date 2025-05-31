Sports
Travis Kelce ask flag football QBs concern about NFL stars who have joined the Olympic team
Have to know
- The NFL recently announced that his players can join the Olympic flag football team of 2028
- The current American national flag football team members, including Quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette, have spoken against the move
- Travis Kelce criticized Doucette's comments and asked if the Quarterback “is afraid of competition”
Travis Kelce wants to see the best of the best representation Team USA in the flag football competition at the Olympic Summer Games 2028, even if this means that some NFL star rosters make current team members.
The tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs opened over a budding controversy between the current schedule of the USAS team and Tackle football players in the NFL after the competition had announced earlier this month that it could participate in the 2028 Los Angeles matches.
The announcement of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell led to a celebration among many fans and NFL stars, some of whom said it was their dream to play at the Olympic Games. The current players in the team of the team of Team Usas, however, have made an exception to NFL stars that dive inside and have taken their places on the field, including the teams that have long been starting Quarterback Darrell Houh Doucette, who expressed himself against the move in a recent interview with a recent interview with The Washington Post.
Never miss a story The free daily newsletter of people To stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from celebrities news to compelling stories about human interest.
Doucette, 35, said the After That he believes that the flag boys deserve their chance about the allure of NFL stars.
That is all we want, “said Doucette, who led the American national team to four worldwide championships throughout his career.” We felt that we worked hard to get the sport where it is, and when the NFL boys talked about it, it was as if we were kicked to the side. I felt that I was the man who could pronounce for my colleagues, for my brothers who work hard to reach this level for us not to be forgotten. ”
Kelce, 35, took Umbrage with Doucettes comments while he and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed the issue The latest episode of their New heights Podcast.
“Is this man afraid of competition?” Asked Travis. “Do you have a try -out and the best players make the team. He just buckles other people to become a member of the sport because they didn't play the specific style of football?”
Doucette argued in his interview with the After That flag football and the style of Tackle football played in the NFL are fully two different games.
You can't really compare flag football and tackle football, said the Veteran Team USA starter, adding that the current American national team members feel that we are the best at it and we don't need any other boys.
According to ESPNSeveral NFL stars have spoken about the will member of the team, while others, such as Patrick Mahomes, proposed that they would pass on the chance. Leave that to the younger boys, Mahomes, who would be 33 years old when the 2028 Olympic Games took place, said, per Vs today.
During their discussion about New heightsJason, 37, suggested that Team USA just had to keep open try -outs to see which players are best qualified to become a member of the team for the Olympic Summer Games 2028 or perhaps even a television match between the current American National Flag Football team and a team that is to represent the Winnenigen in De Winnensten in the Winnensten in the Winnensten in the Winnensten in De Winnensten in the Winnensten in De Winnensten in the Winnensten in the Winnensten in the Winnensten Angeles games.
“If these guys are the best, they have to represent Team USA,” Jason told his brother. “I don't know anything about flag football, but I am confident that they are not the best.”
|
Sources
2/ https://people.com/travis-kelce-talks-nfl-stars-joining-olympics-flag-football-team-11745196
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Middle Tennessee Heren Tennis Pickleball Social is a huge success under the Murftresboro community
- On the day the earth guided
- Trump and Xi Jinping probably soon talk about trade and minerals: Bessente
- Springsteen maintains the pressure on Trump in France, fans greet American flags
- The Turkish owner of the Russian airline sanctioned continues to operate under Erdogans Wings
- Mark White reveals: why the rise in channel crossings has disasters for Keir Starmer
- The value of Ade Armando Jokowi is preferable to be a PSI Ketum than Golkar
- Balogun fell from the US Gold Cup list with an ankle injury
- Rutgers Footballand 2026 Pennsylvania QB Recruit Xavier Stearn
- Palestinian officials: one of the dead, 48 chaotic support fall
- Harvard produces “smiling FK faces”, explains Bill Maher
- Healey says the defense review of sending a message to Moscow