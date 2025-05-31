Travis Kelce ask flag football QBs concern about NFL stars who have joined the Olympic team

Have to know The NFL recently announced that his players can join the Olympic flag football team of 2028

The current American national flag football team members, including Quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette, have spoken against the move

Travis Kelce criticized Doucette's comments and asked if the Quarterback “is afraid of competition”

Travis Kelce wants to see the best of the best representation Team USA in the flag football competition at the Olympic Summer Games 2028, even if this means that some NFL star rosters make current team members.

The tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs opened over a budding controversy between the current schedule of the USAS team and Tackle football players in the NFL after the competition had announced earlier this month that it could participate in the 2028 Los Angeles matches.

The announcement of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell led to a celebration among many fans and NFL stars, some of whom said it was their dream to play at the Olympic Games. The current players in the team of the team of Team Usas, however, have made an exception to NFL stars that dive inside and have taken their places on the field, including the teams that have long been starting Quarterback Darrell Houh Doucette, who expressed himself against the move in a recent interview with a recent interview with The Washington Post.

Never miss a story The free daily newsletter of people To stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from celebrities news to compelling stories about human interest.

Doucette, 35, said the After That he believes that the flag boys deserve their chance about the allure of NFL stars.

That is all we want, “said Doucette, who led the American national team to four worldwide championships throughout his career.” We felt that we worked hard to get the sport where it is, and when the NFL boys talked about it, it was as if we were kicked to the side. I felt that I was the man who could pronounce for my colleagues, for my brothers who work hard to reach this level for us not to be forgotten. ”

Kelce, 35, took Umbrage with Doucettes comments while he and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed the issue The latest episode of their New heights Podcast.

“Is this man afraid of competition?” Asked Travis. “Do you have a try -out and the best players make the team. He just buckles other people to become a member of the sport because they didn't play the specific style of football?”

Darrell Doucette plays flag football in Houston on July 19, 2018.

CAL Sportmedia via AP



Doucette argued in his interview with the After That flag football and the style of Tackle football played in the NFL are fully two different games.

You can't really compare flag football and tackle football, said the Veteran Team USA starter, adding that the current American national team members feel that we are the best at it and we don't need any other boys.

According to ESPNSeveral NFL stars have spoken about the will member of the team, while others, such as Patrick Mahomes, proposed that they would pass on the chance. Leave that to the younger boys, Mahomes, who would be 33 years old when the 2028 Olympic Games took place, said, per Vs today.

During their discussion about New heightsJason, 37, suggested that Team USA just had to keep open try -outs to see which players are best qualified to become a member of the team for the Olympic Summer Games 2028 or perhaps even a television match between the current American National Flag Football team and a team that is to represent the Winnenigen in De Winnensten in the Winnensten in the Winnensten in the Winnensten in De Winnensten in the Winnensten in De Winnensten in the Winnensten in the Winnensten in the Winnensten Angeles games.

“If these guys are the best, they have to represent Team USA,” Jason told his brother. “I don't know anything about flag football, but I am confident that they are not the best.”