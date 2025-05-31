



Welcome back! I hope you enjoyed your week. The Stanley Cup Final are a rematch; The Edmonton Oilers versus the Florida Panthers. Both processed their enemies in 5 games, and it was only once competitive for a very, terribly Short time. Will Connor finally take his crown? Or will we all pretend that this Brad Marcharands Great Hooray is where he takes on a whole hockey team at the same time and wins? The hockey viewing world is naturally not aimed at, because otherwise both series were rather boring and both conferences have a lot of of reasons not to love their representatives this year. Instead, a large number of certain parts of North America complain about how American states seem to be a lot in the NHL Conference Finals without income tax. That is certainly a … interpretation of how teams end up where they do. Ignore that the entire income tax is complete misunderstoodI am pretty sure that Vegas, Dallas and the Florida teams are doing so well is that they have either established a culture by identifying the leap of winning by identifying weaknesses on the market, or flourished raw until they could effectively re -make their identity in whatever image they wanted after years of the wilderness. I'm sure the stimuli are NiceBut you can still suck out aloud in warm weather. Ask Dylan Guenther how nice playing in a state with his best token was income tax. Maybe I just look at this story and I wonder if they have made a tulip of the state's income tax to reduce things that they don't like by their own teams, but do not want to connect as active criticism. Was the state tax really a first and Fraser Minten for Brandon Carlo after a defense of a defense that became older, slower and not very interested in leaving the zone under their own power? State tax that your entire team forces to play by Petey or JT all year round? State tax that makes your keeper fall apart and the system that made him so great exposes? State tax with the mayor hostage so that Josh Anderson got the top six minutes? Has the state tax told you that you should get three ages; That would not be what you needed to rebuild? Of course not. Those were made in clear spirit and conscience, and with the expectation that the teams could pay for them. State tax did not force your GM to do stupid things; They all did that in their own time. I don't know man, maybe it's just a smokescreen because I'm getting angry, I fell again. Anyway, the Stanley Cup finals will take place on Wednesday. Let's all try to concentrate our brains on that and the potential rent of someone for the task of Bruins head coach. That seems like a much better use of our time. What's off the tap? What did you think of Pete Deboer Throwing his keeper under the bus in the post game, that was crazy, right?

