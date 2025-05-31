All 12 teams rank on the schedule of Missouri Football's 2025

We looked at the violations, defenses, quarterbacks, coaches and coordinators for each of the opponents of Missouri Footballs 2025.

Put it all together, and what does the Tigers Are you for them?

Here our rankings for the most difficult opponent Missouri is confronted with this coming season, which starts on Thursday 28 August and is less than three months away:

Apologies to the Bear From Conway, who was the last to be in each of our sets of rankings this season. The FCS team should not be Mizzou in this Thursday evening opener.

11: Umass

A new coaching staff and a lot of turnover can work in Umass-Funst in the long term, but the soon in Central American conference yes, you read that well; The previously independent minutemen will come to the MAC program this summer program, is probably one of the worst teams in the FBS this year.

10: Mississippi State

Yes, the bulldogs behind the Tigers stuck other opponent of non-power conference, Louisiana. While the state gets Mississippi Blake Shaping back in the middle and has added a promising run in South Alabamas Fluff Bothwell, the 2025 season is still becoming a struggle for Jeff Lebby in his second season in Starkville.

The defense can be one of the worst at the level of power and it is difficult to see a major improvement of a season of 2-10 last year.

9: Louisiana

The Ragin Cajuns are currently somewhat an unknown entity after a huge portal output after a Sun Belt match match loss last season, but 10 victories in 2024 All In the regular season there is a solid foundation for head coach Michael SORGEAUX to build.

Ex-lsu and Ole Miss Quarterback Walker Howard is an intriguing addition out of season, so don't underestimate the Lafayette group in week 3 on Faurot Field.

8: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilts Stable Improvement under Clark Lea should extend in 2025 with rough and tumbling Quarterback Diego Pavia for another season and a decent portal tool to strengthen the schedule, but the schedule Commodores The ceiling will always be somewhat covered in this competition.

Nevertheless, Vandy brought the Tigers to double overtime in Columbia last season and this will not be a pushover in Nashville in the coming October.

7: Kansas

Keep an eye on that blood pressure early next fall, with the border war on the football field on September 6 or week 2 being revived in Columbia.

The Jayhawks, just like many of their competition, can be just about everything in 2025.

If Quarterback Jalon Daniels recovers part of his early career production, KU could Be a big 12 -year -old. If Daniels is sensitive as he was early last season, or the Jayhawks cannot replace the striking striking Devin Neal and a few NFL-bound cornerbacks, or Kansas two brand new coordinators do not go on the ground, this can be a favorable matchup early for MU.

6: Arkansa

Arkansas lost a lot of production to NFL, graduation and the transfer portal. Almost everywhere you look over the two-deep, except on Quarterback with Taylen Green return, the Razorbacks are bedding in some new players.

The positive points are that the attack line looks deeper, some Arkansas held occasionally last season, while Green ran every Saturday before his life. Watch the razorbacks particularly deep at Linebacker, at.

It would be a surprise to see Arkansas too far in both directions from 6-6 or 7-5 at the end of this season. That places the pigs in the middle of our ranking.

5: Oklahoa

Disclaimer: Not many separation teams have been arranged with 2-5 here. We think that all four teams match fairly evenly.

Head coach Brent Venables has one of the most popular seats in the SEC, and he has made a number of large splashes out of season to help buy more time in Norman.

First and foremost, the quarterback and offensive coordinator -Duo by John Mate and Ben Arbuckle respectively from the state of Washington is a potentially explosive change. Tack on an excellent addition when declining in Cals Jaydn Ott, a healthier cast of Passcatchers and little expected decline of what a strong defense was last season, and this looks like a complete team like the Sooners can get it all to click.

4: Auburn

Year 3 is a big one for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, but it seems that the talent level on the plains is just as high as this has been for decade.

You struggle to find a starting wide receiver trio with a higher ceiling than Eric Singleton Jr., Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons. The addition of Transfer Links Tackle Xavier Chaplin Virginia Tech should be a boost for the attacking line.

The defense still looks a bit young and inexperienced in some places, with many first-year students and second-year students in the two-deep. And the attack will only go as far as Oklahoma Quarterback Jackson Arnold is detective. But in general, Auburn looks like in a good place to significantly improve the seasons of four straight sub.500.

3: Texas A&M

The biggest question of aggies in year 2 of Mike Elko official will be whether they can replace three NFL concept choices along what was a strict line of defense last season.

The second biggest question is whether Quarterback Marcel Reed has developed sufficiently to turn the aggies into a CFP participant, especially with their entire cast of declining backs and striking wide recipient Kevin Conceptcion now on the Roster.

Texas A&M blew off the field at the College Station last season. The aggies will play the same hard branding this year, and it is up to MU to find a way to prevent that.

2: South Carolina

Just like the aggies, how well the GameCocks perform on how well they have rebuilt the bridge with several outgoing NFL concept choices for defense. However, the early signs look good.

Lanorris Sellers is likely to be in the conversation to be one of the first quarterbacks of the board in the 2026 design. The GameCocks get the lead on Texas A&M because that position looks much safer in Columbia, South Carolina.

If the pass from South Carolina maintains its 2024 level due to the turnover, and almost certain in advance of the First Teamer Dylan Stewart should help with that cause, then it expects Shane Beamers team to challenge for a CFP place again next season.

1: Alabama

Provided that the Crimson Tide gets their quarterback cases in order, with Tyler Simpson the likely but unconfirmed starter, Balen Debers Second Squad in Tuscaloosa looks extremely strong.

Superstar wide receiver Ryan Williams will be one of the most talented players in the sport next season. Kane Wommacks Defense, who lost its fair share to the NFL, still grabs large recurring pieces in the will of Linebacker Deontae Lawson and Safety Keon Sabb.

Above all, you expect fewer blunders such as shock losses to Oklahoma and Vanderbilt from deboer and company in year 2. That experience should help in his second run through the park, and it would be a big surprise if Alabama does not play meaningful games in December.