As a trader, Bill Guerin runs all over real value.

While other general managers may try to fleece their brothers, Guerin believes that carrying out things in the long term is bad for a team. He first got the performanceThe Minnesota Wild GM said: “One of the great lessons I learned [longtime GM] Jim [Rutherford] Was … Billy, never try to win an exchange. Try not to ruin the other man. Make a fair trade and you get more deals. That stayed with me. “

Now in 2025 the pressure is for Guerin to feed the rise of his team to become a cup. Most believe that his primary active center is Marco Rossi. Usually Rossi would be an inviolable player and a 23-year center that comes from a 20-goal, 60-point season. Only 41 centers in the last 20 years have done so, and only three were traded before they became 24 after setting up those figures: Columbus Blue Jackets Malcontents Ryan Johansen And Pierre-Luc Dubois and Dylan Ciens, who had struggled for two consecutive seasons.

It would not be said that one of those cases gives the team the center that the trade “won”, but they got the real value. Johansen brought Columbus a top young defender in Seth Jones, a former fourth pick.

The jackets also exchanged Dubois for Patrik Laine, an overall pick with a number 2 with a season of 40 goals on his CV. The Buffalo Sabres probably have the worst deal for a young, productive center. Still they got Josh NorrisThose on average 31 goals per 82 games when is healthy.

So what kind of goodies should the game expect for Rossi? Don't understand your hope. The rumor machine has been warmed up, and it is believed to be wild to ask For what would look like a Lowball offer, if it had come the other way … and still being rejected.

To summarize the tweet of Anthony Sanfilippo: Guerin asks for winger Tyson Foerster or a (not both, one) of the late first round picks of the Philadelphia flyers, located at 22nd general and somewhere between the 29th and 32nd general. Philadelphia now says no.

It is always difficult to deal with negotiations through the media, but let's take the report – supported by Daily Faceoff's Anthony di Marco – at first sight.

That is incredibly worrying. It not only shows that Guerin is willing to load a young player in a valuable position for somewhere between 60 and 75 cents on the dollar (which would be bad enough!), But that teams do not feel that they even have to meet these meager requirements.

And why should they? The game has spent more than a year placing one For sale board On their player. Have the flyers Allegedly known About their interest in discharging Rossi since the trade in Cutter Gauthier.

Guerin and John Hynes have only done more to show their lack of trust in Rossi, Allegedly lowball him With an offer of five years, $ 25 million and buried him on the fourth rule in the play-offs. It also did not help that the GM went on the radio before the play -offs and, due to omission, implied that his center had 'soft skill'.

That has sent a clear signal to the rest of the competition: We don't think we can win with this guy, and he is not part of our core.

Whether Minnesota is right or is wrong with this assessment is next to the point. If De Wild Rossi does not appreciate a topactive, why on earth would someone expect him to pay him as a top matches?

There is a reason why the flyers do not say goodbye to Foerster or a late-first-round pick, and it is not because they are more valuable than Rossi. Foerster is a solid winger and offers size, target score and high -quality defense. In Minnesota he would be the Nino Niederreiter of this generation. However, that cannot compare with the value that a no. 2 center such as Rossi brings to the table. Regarding the 22nd pick in a “mid” Draft class? Please. Philly would win a one-for-one swap by giving up all those assets.

No, the reason they don't take those deals is because they don't have to do that. The flyers can bet that De Wild has burned their bridges with Rossi, and given that Rossi has just spent the play -offs on the fourth rule, the center has no incentive to accept a bridge deal. A team like Philly has the option to force Minnesota's hand with an offering sheet-where they would not vomit picks until 2026 or just wait for Guerin and hope that the price will fall to, for example, two second rounders.

Or, at any time, Philly could say, Of course, Rossi for the 31st general, here you go. If such a favorable price is in your back pocket on 29 May, why would you make it now if the design is not for another month?

But from a wild perspective, when Guerin accepts this prize, how can the team hope to get away with an “honest” trade for Rossi? If someone like Foerster-A strong but non-spectacular Midden-Six option is the table in a Rossi trade, then every big swing for top-line wing player JJ Peterka seems impossible. Why would you give up a player from Buffalo's point of view that you do not want to surrender for a player who does not want to keep De Wild?

Minnesota would always lose a Rossi trade. Young, top-six centers are hard to find, what the game should understand better than anyone else. Players like that are some of the most valuable assets in the game. As such, it is a challenge to regain 'real value' for a circumstances.

But the game might have had a chance if they had not made a series of blunders who did not help them to win in the play -offs. That is why they have seriously driven out the value of what their best trading ship should have been. If these indications of the value of Rossi almost prove to be true, De Wild will not only do not make “fair” trade. They are about to give us a disaster in asset management.