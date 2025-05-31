BRitains representative at international table tennis said that he feared for his own safety after the election of the sports president in Qatar led to the fact that aggressive representatives were yelling against officials after the candidate of Qatar and narrowly defeated.

Phil McCallum, which represents Europe in the Council of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), said that the events in Doha were completely shocking. The controversy probably has damaged Qatars -Hoop on securing the 2036 Olympic Games.

Sweden Petra Sorling, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee, retained the chairmanship of the ITTF with two votes and defeated Khalil Al-Monmannadi 104 to 102. His supporters then caused chaos in the meeting for more than an hour and claimed that there were discrepines about online voices.

Sorling is the first woman to hold the ITTF presidency Zhang Tao/Xinhua/Alamy

There had already been tension before the meeting When the Qatari authorities arrested Georg Silberschmidt, delegated Switzerland who had previously collided with Al-Mohannadi, distributing Flyers about a new players' union. He spent 24 frightening hours in custody before he was released and immediately left the country.

Sorling told Swedish media that she called in the help of the Swedish embassy staff to help her leave Qatar safely.

McCallum told The Times: I have never been afraid of a table tennis meeting before, but I was this time. When the mood was announced and it was absolutely done by the rules that became very ugly and a number of people entered the room that were not delegates.

I immediately left afraid of my own safety, got my suitcase and immediately went to the airport.

It was somewhat ironic that Al-Mohannadi cried wrong. He left the ITTF board for three years from 2006 after a court of arbitration for sports government, found convincing evidence that bribery took place with regard to a vice-presidential election.

Qatars Table Tennis Association said in a statement: There was no confrontation, nor any compromise to the personal safety of Mrs. Sorlings.

Stick it to the man

The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, caused disbelief in football circles when he revealed on a social media post what his own Panini sticker seemed to be for a new album World Cup in the club.

However, FIFA insiders have insisted that it was just a bit fun and that the Infantino sticker will not be available as part of the official merchandise.

Infantino proudly showed the sticker on Instagram

The name of Infantinos is not once but twice engraved on the new Club World Cup trophy, but it would have been unprecedented for a FIFA president to be admitted as part of a tournament sticker collection.

A Panini spokeswoman said: The Gianni Infantino sticker is not part of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 collection.

It is made with the MyPanini service, available for all collectors who want stickers with their own image.

Solheim Cup needs investments

Steps to bring Golfs Solheim Cup to England for the first time depends on the government that is committed to investing in the event.

The Solheim Cup is the women's version of the Ryder Cup and England Golf Views that organize the competition as a way to increase female participation. The tournament is on the British sports hosting list, but it all depends on the government review of the governments, the outcome of which is expected on 10 June.

Questions are about Chelsea Women's sales

It will be fascinating to see if the Premier League approves the Chelseas valuation of their ladies team on 200 million after the recent investment of 8 percent by Serena Williams army Alexis Ohanian, but the result is unlikely that the clubs will be released in April next year.

Ohanian went this month at the Womens Fa Cup final in Wembley Mark pain/alamy

Independent analysts had presented a value of 50 million to 80 million for Chelsea women, but Ohanians Stake suggested a valuation of 245 million something that would be extremely useful for the club in accepting the most important profitability of competitions and sustainability.

And if Chelsea women are worth so much, what value should be put on Arsenal women after their victory over Barcelona to triumph in the Champions League?

UEFA shifts the fault

Uefas defense against legal claims by a group of Liverpool fans with regard to the 2022 Champions League final in Paris states that it was not the organizer of the competition.

Two groups of fans of Liverpool have already had a settlement from UEFA, but a third legal claim remains excellent. Fans of Liverpool were grown by the French police during the construction of the final for no good reason.

Fans with valid tickets were rejected from the Stade de France in May 2022 Adam Davy/PA

Uefas defense in the legal steps has been passed on to claimants and states that the French football federation, not UEFA, was the organizer of the final. It adds: UEFA is not responsible for the actions of the French police, especially when the French police can be found that has acted disproportionately and with unjustified force.

Prime-time view

Amazon Prime will probably be tempted to offer again for the Champions League in the UK, when UEFA offers the rights of 2027-30 for sale next year after the Tuesday evening coverage for his audience for live sport.

Paris Saint-Germains Last-16 defeat of Liverpool and victory Arsenal in the semi-final both brought in more than five million viewers, more than the highest public figure for one of the Premier League matches. The semi-final of Inter Milan against Barcelona was also against four million viewers.