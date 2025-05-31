Sports
Jasprit Bumrah announces that he withdraws from cricket on the day on which: “I could never fulfill …”
No, no other news news, please. Indian Cricket is still faltering of the 'r' word, after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have made their respective announcements. They can't really go to another, right? Are they? Well, not now, but certainly somewhere in the future, because Jasprit Bumrah just dropped his pension prediction. The pace spearhead of India, who brought a revolution in fast bowling in India, has already lost a year and more because of his back injury, and at 31 he knows how, where and in which direction his career and body go.
Nine years since he made his debut for India, Bumrah has done some bloody special things for India. So much so that after only 45 tests he is spoken in the same breath as some of the legendary fast bowlers of India, such as Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan. Some are even certain that he has surpassed them a lot as India's biggest fast bowler of all time. But at the age of 31, Bumrah is aware that his journey will not continue forever.
Also read: Virat Kohli accidentally reveals why he withdrew from test cricket during RCB's IPL qualification match 1, his fans agree; 'Fair Call'
“This is a sport that I fell in love with. I went to Australia this time, and many young people came to me and tried to copy my [bowling] action. That is surreal because I used to do that. So yes, this trip will not always continue, but when it ends, I want to give it back to the sport. Because whatever I have and what I have learned in life is because of this sport. Thankful to the journey I have had, “Bumrah said former Australian captain Michael Clarke on the Cricket Podcast Beyond23.
Bumrah acknowledged that although he has much more left to reach, he has won one T20 World Cup, his only ICC tournament that he knows that in the midst of the debilitating demand and deprivation of international cricket, his career has a sustainability. Although Bumrah plays all three formats, together with the IPL there will come a time when he will give one or more formats more priority than the others and choose and choose even more carefully than he already does.
I will make the decision to walk away when: the endgame of Jasprit Bumrah
Not long ago Bumrah had a bittersweet tour through Australia, where he chose 32 wickets, but also in a losing cause because India was beaten 1-3. Moreover, his back injury appeared, so that he came out of operation for a few months. Given that everything, Bumrah is grateful, and when it is time to get away, it will only be if he has burned the candle at both ends.
“It is difficult for everyone to keep playing everything for so long. I have been doing it for a while. But in the end you have to understand where your body is going and what the important tournaments are, so you have to be a bit selective and smart about how to use your body. Of course, as a cricket player, I would never want to leave anything and always continue,” Bumrah.
“At the moment I am ok. But I do not set goals such as this is the number I should be. I look at it for a day at the same time. The journey is going well so far, but the day I realize that the drive is gone or the effort is not there or my body is not holding, that is the moment you make the decision.”
