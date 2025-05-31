Alabama again leads the list: For the second consecutive year, the Crimson Tide has the best recurring attacking line in America.

For the second consecutive year, the Crimson Tide has the best recurring attacking line in America. Utah is a good second: The UTES have several stars along their attacking line in Spencer Fano, Tanoa Togiai and Caleb Lomu.

The UTES have several stars along their attacking line in Spencer Fano, Tanoa Togiai and Caleb Lomu.

Although it is certainly the least glamorous part of an attack, the attacking line is crucial for the success of a team. Putting points on the board is almost impossible without at least a kind of competence in advance.

Unlike the other position groups that have been arranged so far, the strength of an offensive line depends on the quality of all The starters instead of just one or two stars.

Here the 10 best attacking lines are on their way to the University Football season 2025.

For the second consecutive year, the Crimson Tide has the top official line in our ranking. They are the only school in the country with three attacking rulers that achieved the top 10 of my positional rankings in left -wing Tackle Kadyn Proctor, Center Parker Brailsford and right guard Jaeden Roberts.

Proctor is my number 3 attacking tackle in the University Football and has set up Elite Tape against Elite competition. About three career games against Georgia And South CarolinaThe former recruit of five stars has a 90.4 pass-blocking grade with only one edition allowed at 96 pass-blocking snaps.

Brailsford is the second most valuable recurring Power Four Center since 2023, according to Pffs, wins above the average metric and my no. 7 interior is offensive lineman in the country. Roberts placed 10th on that list and has a 77.8 Pff Run-Blocking figure since 2023, 10th under Power Four Guards.

Alabama does have a few unproven players on the right equipment and left guard in Wilkin Formby and Texas A&M-Transfer Kam Dewberry, but the above trio is good enough to lead this list.

Spencer Fano is my best recurring attacking tackle in University Football after an excellent second season at the right tackle for the UTES. He led all FBS tackles with an overall figure of 92.7 and 93.6 Run-Blocking figure this last season. On the other side on the left tackle is Caleb Lomu, who is also seen as a potential first round pick. His 75.8 Pass-Blocking figure on real pass sets was eighth under Big 12 Tackles in 2024.

Tanoa Togiai leads the interior, which was third last season under Power Four Guards in both overall figure and run blocking. Years Kump is also back in the middle and had a solid 71.1 Pass-Blocking figure in 2024. Michael Mokofisi played only seven games last year before he sustained a seasonal injury, but he entered his fourth season as Utah's starting right guard.

The aggies have one of the most experienced attacking lines in university football, because all six players who played at least 300 snaps in 2024 are still a year ago. The star of the couple is Armaj Reed-Adams, who is the best guard in the University Football. He was second under Power Four Guards in the general figure, Runblocking figure and in PFFs wins above average metric last season. The only player who surpassed him about those statistics was Willie Lampkin, who is now with the Los Angeles Rams.

Trey Zuhn III and Dametrious Crownover are the two start-tackles for the aggies and each 75-plus pff figures in 2024. Chase bisontis is the starting left guard and tied for the eighth in the SEC with a 71.8 walking block a year ago. Kolinuu Faiaiu is back in the middle and last year only allowed one bag at 381 Pass-Blocking Snaps.

The Gators had the third highest degree attacking line in the Power Four in 2024 (85.9) and brought back five of the six players who played at least 300 snaps for them. Jake Slaughter is my best recurring interior offensive lineman in sport, because he was the only Power Four center that achieved 80.0-plus figures and both a passblocker and a Run Blocker. Left Tackle Austin Barber also generated the first round Buzz and last season only gave five pressure on 107 True Pass sets.

Knijeah Harris and Damieon George Jr. again, each of whom ties in the sec with identical 72.4 Runblocking figures. Redshirt Second -year Bryce Lovett is the new starting judge Tackle, but last year bound for the seventh under SEC guards with a 73.3 pff level on a healthy 362 -snaps.

The ducks entered three starters within the offensive line of the transfer portal NevadaS Isaiah World, Texas StateS Alex Harkey and USCS Emmanuel pregnant. World is a hot name in 2026 NFL Draft Circles after achieving an 82.4 pass-block grade at the left tackle for the Wolf Pack. Harkey starts with the right tackle and became the ninth in the nation with an 85.8 PFF degree in 2024. Pregnant Left will be Guard and did not allow a bag of 532 pass-blocking snaps in 2024.

As good as those three are, the star of the unit is still Junior Iapani Laloulu. He is my number 2 recurring center in America and was one of only six in the Power Four to achieve the top 20 figures in blocking pass and blocking last season. Laloulu still has not surrendered to 720 career-passblocking Snaps. The only real stranger is the right guard Dave Iuli, but he started four games for the ducks last year.

Only two schools had several players who placed offensive rulers lists in my top 10 -back -oriented linen lists: Alabama and Iowa. The Hawkeyes easily had the highest attacking line in the Power Four in 2024 (93.1) and brought their two stars back to the right Tackle Gennings Dunker and Center Logan Jones. Dunker is my number 6 tackle in America and became second under FBS-Tackles last season with a 90.2 Runblocking figure. Jones is my No. 4 recurring interior offensive lineman and last year all power four centers with an 83.6 pff level.

Iowas Only other recurring starter is guardian Beau Stephens, whose 71.1 PFF degree is bound for the seventh in the Big ten. Kade Pieper is the new Start -Judgewacht and flashed incredible dominance on limited snaps in his Redshirt first -year season. His 97.6 degree was the best of every guard in the FBS who played at least 100 snaps. The starting left tackle is likely to be Redshirt Junior Jack Dotzler or Redshirt Second -year Trevor Lauck, who played less than 25 snaps each last season.

All five Auburns projected starters along the offensive line were starters in 2024. Connor Lew is my No. 5 Interior Offensive Lineman in America, and his 76.4 PFF figure became fifth under Power Four Centers. The Tigers also brought a few starters back to guard in Dillon Wade and Jeremiah Wright, who each earned more than 70 run -blocking figures a season ago.

Both Auburns types are transfers in Virginia TechS Xavier Chaplin and USCS Mason Murphy. Chaplin was one of the six Acctackles that placed 70.0-plus pff figures, both as a passblocker and a Run-Blocker, while Murphy started 22 games for the Trojan horses. Between the second best reception corps of the nations and this attacking line, Transfer Quarterback Jackson Arnold has a much better supporting cast than what he had on Oklahola.

Francis Mauigoa is my number 2 attacking tackle in the nation and last year the only tackle in the FBS with two or fewer bags/hits was allowed on 500 pass-blocking snaps. James Brockermeyer switched from TCU and finished third under BIG 12 Centers with a 71.5 PFF degree in 2024. Anez Cooper starts at the right side for the hurricanes for the third consecutive season and has a 70.8 pass-blocking rate since 2023.

The left side of the offensive line of Miamis is a bit more uncertain. Markel Bell is the favorite to be Carson Becks Blindside Protector at the left tackle and is a huge player on 6-foot-9, 340 pounds that started five games for the Hurricanes at Left Tackle last season. If he is not up to the task, former five-star reckut Samson Okunlola can be worthwhile as a Redshirt second-year student. The left guard will probably be Redshirt Senior Ryan Rodriguez, who started the opening match last year, but after 38 Snaps sustained a seasonal ankle injury.

The Fighting Irish has an exciting Tackle duo in Aamil Wagner and Anthonie Knapp. Wagner is my number 5-tackle in the country and ended his junior year as the third most valuable Power Four Tackle, according to our WAA metthriek. Knapp started 15 games at the left Tackle as a real first -year student and had a 69.2 Runblocking figure.

Billy Schrauth is a recurring starter with left-wing guard and only admitted one combined bag/hit at 363 pass-blocking snaps in 2024. Charles Jagusah is likely to start at the right side and has many fans in NFL concept circles. He only played in two games last year because of a torn chest muscle, but had a strong 77.1 pass-Blocking figure against two elite defending lines in Penn State and Ohio State In the semi -final and national championship. Ashton Craig starts in the middle, which he did last season in the first three games before tore his ACL.

The Tigers brought five of their six -offensive rulers that played 500 Snaps for them last year. Blake Miller is my number 7 recurring tackle in the University Football and starts his fourth season when Clemsons starts the right tackle. His 77.3 Career Runblocking figure is a top-30 sign of each tackle in America in the past three seasons, and he also comes from a career-best 76.4 Pass-Blocking figure in 2024. On the other hand, Tristan Leigh, who starts his third year as the starting left tackle for the tigers.

Ryan Linthicum and Walker Parks return starters in the middle and the right guard. Harris Sewell takes over from the left guard, but has still played 982 Snaps in his first two seasons.

Honorable mention: Penn State

The Nittany Lions have a lot of experience along their attacking line and return five players who played at least 400 Snaps in 2024. The star is guardian Olaivavega Ioane, my no. 8 Interior offensive lineman in America. He finished last season as the fourth most valuable power four guard according to our WAA metriek.

Correct Tackle Nolan Rucci finally started to show why he was a five-star recruitment that came from high school in 2021 with a 73.2 PFF degree during his first year as a starter. Nick Dawkins is back in the middle and was 10th in the Big Ten with a 65.4 Run-Blocking figure last season. Drew Shelton returns to the left tackle and had a 65.7 pass-block figure in 2024. The only new starter is the right guard in second-year Cooper Cousins, but he was the number 1 interior offensive line Rekruut from the 2024 class and played 172 Snaps as a real first-year student.