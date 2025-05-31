



The trade rumors of Marco Rossi are starting to become loud and more realistic. On Thursday, a flurry of reports came to the surface over the Minnesota Wild who was in trade discussions with teams interested in the trade for Rossi. The only team with concrete information we have now are the Philadelphia Flyers. According to several reportsThe Wild and Flyers have discussed the possibility that Rossi will be traded to Philadelphia. The hiccup in the conversation was apparently the flyers who were not willing to give up the young winger Tyson Foerster-Die just signed a bridge deal or one of the later first round picks they possess. The flyers have the 22nd general choice in the next 2025 NHL version of the Colorado Avalanche, and they are also the first Rounder of Edmonton Oilers who will be 31 or 32nd general, depending on whether they win the cup or not. Moreover, all reports suggest that the contract requirements of Rossi-Die are said to be something like the seven-year contract of Matt Boldy, $ 49 million to the wild and for the flyers, if he were traded to Philadelphia. De Wild did not specifically ask for a Foerster or one of those first round draws, According to more reports, But it's just a flyers source that they would not be willing to renounce that assets for the 23-year-old Austrian center. So that's where we are. Perhaps these reports from Philadelphia are leaked, with the aim of trying to lower both the acquisition costs and the final contract. Perhaps it is just extremely early in the discussion and we see a deal closer to the NHL concept from 2025 on 27 June. Or maybe another team will dive and get Rossi for something. That's wild If the Wild Trade Marco Rossi, it is probably not in their interest to grab more treks. They must use it for an important upgrade on the blue line. [Hockey Wilderness]

Kirill Kaprizov can sign a contract extension as soon as we have 1. We have to expect the largest deal in wild history and possibly in eight years. If the contract brings him to his age of 36, is there a reason to worry about the length? [Hockey Wilderness]

Marc -Andre Fleury has been named one of the players for season two of the “Faceoff” series of Amazon Prime.[The Hockey News] From the path … The Edmonton Oilers are back to the Stanley Cup final. It is the first rematch final since the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008 and 2009 were confronted. [ESPN]

And all promotion starts next Wednesday. Unfortunately we have a long break of hockey. [NHL.com]

Jonathan Tersws looks at a return to the NHL after an absence of two years to recover from serious injuries. A team with which he is open to becoming a member is the Toronto Maple Leafs. What a story that would be.[Editor in Leaf]

