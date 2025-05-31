Sports
China Sports Weekly (5.25-5.31) -xinhua
Beijing, 31 May (Xinhua) – Here are the latest Chinese sports heads from the past week:
1. Sun defends Singles Crown at table tennis worlds
World No. 1 Sun Yingsha defeated the second ranked Wang Manyu 4-3 to keep her ladies singles title on the World table tennis championships on 25 May, which contributed to the mixed Doubles crown that she had previously claimed in the tournament.
Brudded through a lively crowd, the sun ruled over the 2021 world champion in an exciting final and won 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 5-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-7 in 88 minutes.
Sun and her mixed DoubleSpartner Wang Chuqin combined for three gold medals to help China wipe four out of five during the event.
Wang won his first world championships Singles Title after beating world cup champion Hugo Calderano van Brazil of Brazil, 11-10, 11-3, 4-11, 11-2, 11-7, while Wang Manyu and Kuai man were crowned in women's doubles.
2. Wuhan claims historical AFC Ladies Champions League title
Wuhan Jiangda wrote history in China and Asia by beating Melbourne City to win the first AFC Women's Champions League title ever.
Wuhan's path to glory was anything but smooth. Only five days after winning their fifth consecutive Chinese Super League title, they started their AFC campaign. Their group stage version was shaky and they simply scraped in the knockout phases after two defeats and only one victory.
But the team was transformed in the knockout rounds. They walked past the Japanese powerhouse Urawa Red Diamonds in a dramatic penalty shootout and then sent Ho Chi Minh city in the semi -final. Faced with the top of the upper opponents from Japan, Vietnam and Australia, the team of Wuhan played 330 minutes in three games, with two of them ending with punishments.
3. China caps of Malaysia Masters with titles in four categories
Chinese shuttlers dominated the finals of the Malaysia masters from 2025 and took titles in four categories on 25 May.
Singles Shuttler Li Shifeng For men overwhelmed Srikanth Kidambi of India 21-11, 21-9 in the Axiata Arena.
In the singles of the ladies, Wang Zhiyi defeated a countryman Han Yue 13-21, 21-13, 21-18 in a hard-fought battle that lasted more than an hour.
The women's doubles final was an All-Chinese affair, with Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning Die Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian 21-17, 21-18.
In another fight between countrymen, Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin 21-17, 14-21, 21-16 in the final of the mixed Doubles.
4. China's Zheng continues to last 16 at French Open
Parisian Olympic Champion Zheng Qinwen van China continued her strong run on the French Open on 30 May and went on to the ladies' snonbles of 16 with a Straight-Sets victory on the 18-year-old Canadian qualifying match Victoria Mboko.
The eighth seed needed a little less than 90 minutes to beat Mboko 6-3, 6-4 in their first career meeting, with which she marked her second performance in the last 16 in Roland Garros after her breakthrough in 2022.
Zheng will then be confronted with Liudmila Samsonova from Russia while she wants to reach her first French open quarterfinals.
5. He is the re-elected Wada Vice-President President
China's former Olympic Winter Champion Yang Yang has been re-elected for the Vice President Anti-Doping Agency, together with President Witold Banka, for a third and final term during a Virtual Foundation Board meeting on 29 May.
Yang and Banka were chosen for the first time at the World Conference 2019 about doping in sport. Their new three -year term runs from January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2028.
